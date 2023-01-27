Look: Cincinnati Mayor Trolls Patrick Mahomes With Viral Proclamation

There's been a lot of smack talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game rematch.

It's gotten so chippy that politicians are now getting involved.

Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, signed a proclamation this week to name Sunday, Jan. 29 "They Gotta Play Us Day" in his city. In the process, he took a major shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Not only did Pureval use the "Burrowhead" monicker that Bengals players and fans have been calling Arrowhead Stadium this week, he joked that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been asked to take a paternity test to confirm that he's the father of Mahomes, via TMZ . Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs during his NFL career.

From Pureval's proclamation:

"Whereas, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship game; and Whereas, at last year's game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss; and Whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 all time against Mahomes, has been asked by city officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father ... Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023 as 'They Gotta Play Us Day' in Cincinnati."

No surprise, Pureval's pronouncement has garnered quite a bit of attention on social media Friday.

It wasn't the first time Pureval has taken a jab at the Chiefs this week, either. On Wednesday, he said he'd be at the game "talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quentin Lucas of Kansas City."

As if Sunday's matchup needed any more juice, Pureval's words are just the latest shot in a volley of smack talk between Cincinnati and Kansas City this week. After Bengals players came up with the "Burrowhead" nickname, Chiefs linebacker Wille Gay made headlines when he said "nothing" impressed him about the Bengals' offense.

Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones said his team has taken note of the smack talk and will use it as bulletin board material.

The two teams will get to settle the score on the field Sunday, with a trip to the Super Bowl in store for the winner. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.