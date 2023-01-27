ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Cincinnati Mayor Trolls Patrick Mahomes With Viral Proclamation

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehQlr_0kTo4A8t00

There's been a lot of smack talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game rematch.

It's gotten so chippy that politicians are now getting involved.

Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati, signed a proclamation this week to name Sunday, Jan. 29 "They Gotta Play Us Day" in his city. In the process, he took a major shot at Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Not only did Pureval use the "Burrowhead" monicker that Bengals players and fans have been calling Arrowhead Stadium this week, he joked that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been asked to take a paternity test to confirm that he's the father of Mahomes, via TMZ . Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes and the Chiefs during his NFL career.

From Pureval's proclamation:

"Whereas, the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship game; and Whereas, at last year's game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss; and Whereas, Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 all time against Mahomes, has been asked by city officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father ... Now, therefore, I, Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023 as 'They Gotta Play Us Day' in Cincinnati."

No surprise, Pureval's pronouncement has garnered quite a bit of attention on social media Friday.

It wasn't the first time Pureval has taken a jab at the Chiefs this week, either. On Wednesday, he said he'd be at the game "talking a lot of smack to Mayor Quentin Lucas of Kansas City."

As if Sunday's matchup needed any more juice, Pureval's words are just the latest shot in a volley of smack talk between Cincinnati and Kansas City this week. After Bengals players came up with the "Burrowhead" nickname, Chiefs linebacker Wille Gay made headlines when he said "nothing" impressed him about the Bengals' offense.

Chiefs pass-rusher Chris Jones said his team has taken note of the smack talk and will use it as bulletin board material.

The two teams will get to settle the score on the field Sunday, with a trip to the Super Bowl in store for the winner. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty

Joseph Ossai had a heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty on Sunday during the AFC Championship Game. Ossai was flagged for a unnecessary roughness after a late hit on Patrick Mahomes in the final seconds of regulation. The 15-yard penalty put the Chiefs in field goal range and set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard kick to... The post Joseph Ossai had heartbreaking reaction to his costly penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Bengals player apologizes after locker room incident

The 2023 AFC Championship Game ended in brutality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joseph Ossai tagged Patrick Mahomes a bit too late on a play late in the game. Referees hit Ossai with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which gave the Kansas City Chiefs ample opportunity to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. The futile loss was met with harsh reaction from one of Ossai’s teammates. But on Monday, that teammate reneged that outburst.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl.  Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
69K+
Followers
4K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy