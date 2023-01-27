ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Dunnellon girls basketball takes down Belleview on Senior Night

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
DUNNELLON — There’s nothing like ending your regular season on a win. It gives you a spark heading into the postseason, and if you can win on Senior Night, there’s an additional layer of excitement.

Belleview and Dunnellon wanted that last push to cement district seedings when they met Thursday night. The Tigers secured a 43-40 win over the Rattlers at home.

“I spent three years with these seniors. For us to get this one for them on their night, it feels amazing,” Dunnellon junior Tatiana Matthews said.

The Tigers (9-11) hung with the Rattlers (9-12) as sophomore Aaliyah Grant scored 18 of Belleview’s 22 first-half points. Some defensive changes in the second half flipped the script for Dunnellon.

As Belleview stalled in the third quarter, Dunnellon heated up. Let’s pull back the curtain on the storylines from this regular-season closer.

Dunnellon takes charge down the stretch

Dunnellon stepped on the court with a three-point lead to start the fourth quarter. Their third-quarter run put them on top for the first time.

After one point in the fourth quarter, Grant found her shot in the mid-range zone. She sized up her defender and scored from the same spot on three straight possession, bringing the game within one point.

Dunnellon switched between between running time off the clock and finding easy shots to ice the game. The Tigers defense would be the deciding factor. They forced a pair of last-second turnovers, and Matthews took advantage of them to tie Grant’s six-point outburst.

Matthews vs. Grant

The first half belonged to Grant. Being responsible for 82% of your team’s first-half scoring is a big deal.

Her size and physicality at 5-foot-10 punished the smaller defenders Dunnellon matched against her to neutralize her quickness. She reached a Belleview record 15 double-doubles in a season by halftime.

Matthews anchored Dunnellon’s first-half stand with a team-high 10 points. When Coach Chris Thompson asked her to slow down Grant, she took the role without a second thought.

“I said, you know this game is the two of you battling it out. The other players might score some, but this game is going to go down to the two of you,” Thompson said.

Matthews limited Grant to seven points over the final 16 minutes while scoring 12. What’s most impressive about this defensive performance from Matthews is that she picked up only two fouls in man-to-man defense.

Postseason Outlook for Dunnellon, Belleview

Dunnellon and Belleview finished the season with similar records but different district standings. The Rattlers earned a bye after securing the second seed in Class 5A District 5 with the most wins among the six-team field. The Tigers are the fourth seed in 4A-6.

Belleview plays the winner of Leesburg (1-23) and early favorite Vanguard (5-14) on Wednesday. Dunnellon plays Umatilla (13-6) on Tuesday.

There’s a path for both teams to win district titles this season. They’ll have to beat in-county foes they’ve lost to earlier in the season. With both teams firing on all cylinders down the stretch, they should be ready for their prospective rematches.

Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

