Anti-Bullying Program Toley Ranz Teams Up again with Area Community Libraries, Pushing Back on Bullying

Verde Valley News – The Camp Verde Community Library and the Toley Ranz Foundation are teaming up again. The Foundation’s innovative Stop Bullying Program moves into the library’s safe space so children can learn about self-empowerment and living free of fear. The new 2023 dates for three Wednesdays are February 22, March 1, and March 8, at 4:00pm. Children in first through fifth grade and their families are invited to learn how to strengthen self-reliance and stand up to bullying.

In the bully-free, safe atmosphere of the library children and parents, grandparents and families find a go-to place where they can learn how to strengthen their self-belief and stand up to bullying. The Toley Ranz Foundation’s anti-bullying programs teach young children lessons of inclusion, diversity, and acceptance. This knowledge allows children to feel free to address, explore, and learn about their own inner strengths and how to ward off bullies.

“We must address the whole child, meaning that self-belief and kindness are as important as academic subjects. If we want to raise strong kids in difficult times, we must commit fully to show them a path without violence into their teen years,” said Anke Otto-Wolf, founder of Toley Ranz. “Imagine a child in distress, unable to ward off negativity, or even a bully. Bullying destroys emotional health. Our move into safe spaces at the library not only opens a path to learning productive social skills as well as tolerance values, but it also contributes to thriving communities at large.”

The imaginary character, Toley Ranz, supports, encourages, models, and teaches healthy, productive behavior in children of any learning capacity. Toley Ranz is any child’s happiness compass and inner guide to strong self-belief. This imaginary, colorful character represents the inner voice of a child and functions as an inner coach and self-hero. Whispering “psst-psst, listen…” it encourages the child to stand up for self-belief. Teaching and supporting tolerance education, acceptance, diversity, and inclusion is Toley’s job as the mediator.

Toley’s teachings are reinforced with stunning, colorful pictures and story books as well as videos, games, manuals, and more. Parents, grandparents, and teachers need help. Toley Ranz is that help. Parents will recognize the impact of “The Psst-psst of Toley Ranz” Stop Bullying books and method to help them raise children who learn to stand-up for themselves . Learning materials provided to the library include books, audiobooks, videos, guides, and Toley Ranz, the talking plush toy that represents the inner voice of children. When Toley speaks its ‘psst-psst, listen- you are awesome, great job, I believe in you,’ and children listen.

About the Toley Ranz Foundation

Anke Otto-Wolf, veteran educator, and creator of Toley Ranz and the Foundation, has developed several award-winning anti-bullying programs geared to children’s right to live happy and free of fear. Anke is an award-winning author and life coach. She lives and works in Sedona, Arizona. Anke Otto-Wolf will be the presenter of the Toley Ranz Program 2023 at Camp Verde Community Library.

anke@sedonasoulbalance.com or info@toleyranz.com

About Camp Verde Community Library

At Camp Verde Community Library, we connect people of all ages and walks of life to the expanding world of information, ideas, and creative experiences through free and equitable access to library resources. The physical library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. Find the library online at www.campverde.az.gov/cvcl . For more information about this or any other library program give us a call at 554-8380.

