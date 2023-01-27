Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted freezing temperatures

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Winter Blast Royal Oak may have been a little too true to its name this year.

Festival organizers announced on Wednesday that the event -- which was originally set for Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5 -- has been pushed two weeks due to freezing temperatures that are predicted to blow in that weekend.

Winter Blast Royal Oak is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

“Winter Blast is a much-anticipated event that offers an abundance of seasonal, outdoor experiences courtesy of so many entities -- from the downtown small businesses to musicians to food truck operators and more -- it’s a big investment for everyone involved,” said Jon Witz, Winter Blast Royal Oak event producer. “Our goal is to deliver an event that is as successful and safe as possible, and if we have the opportunity to move away from a weekend that could deliver bitter cold temps, we want to make that move.”

Winter Blast Royal Oak presented by the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will have a variety of winter activities for attendees, including free skating at the Rink at Royal Oak, sledding, zip lining, a giant slide, food trucks, live music and more.

This marks the second year that the Winter Blast will take place in its new home of Royal Oak, having previously been held in Detroit's Campus Martius Park for 16 years.

The event is open to the public and admission is free. Find more details at WinterBlast.com .