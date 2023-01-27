The latest issue of Star Wars Insider is coming in fast and inside #216 is a treasure trove of information, interviews and more from across the galaxy. In this issue of Star Wars Insider, we speak to Bo-Katan Kryze herself, Katee Sackhoff, about playing the warrior who is soon to resurface in the new season of The Mandalorian. And to prime you for that returning series, we retrace the journey of Din Djarin and Grogu from the first chapter right through to their return in The Book of Boba Fett (2021). Among other fun features, there’s a look at the admirable attributes that make the Bad Batch a force to be reckoned with, and we interview Anthony Forrest about playing one of the more infamous stormtroopers from A New Hope (1977). So, move along and get reading!

14 HOURS AGO