Texans speak out about state Senate district maps during legislative hearings
Texans told lawmakers last week what they thought about recent revisions to state Senate districts. Speakers from across the state called in to a series of hearings held by the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting to share their opinions on the new districts, which some said are not representative of Texas populations.
About 3,000 Texas schools were chosen for unannounced safety audits this fall. Most passed.
Most Texas public schools reviewed this fall passed random inspections meant to detect whether an intruder could gain access to campuses. However, more than a quarter of them — or about 800 schools — still need to make improvements, according to a new report from the Texas School Safety Center.
Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?
Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather
The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
