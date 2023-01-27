ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Fetal remains found at Paintsville, Kentucky, sewer plant

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yIdU_0kTnzzwD00

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A fetus was found inside the Paintsville Sewer Plant, according to the Johnson County, Kentucky, Coroner J. R. Frisbey.

Coroner Frisbey says a worker at the plant found the fetus on Thursday at around 10 a.m. and called the Paintsville Police Department.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The sex and age of the fetus are not known at this time.

Frisbey says the fetus was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash

ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fire department unveils new truck

RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — Officials in Raceland, Kentucky, unveiled a brand new fire truck on Saturday. Officials say this new truck will be a great benefit. They say the truck will allow them to maneuver on smaller roads and respond to calls quicker.   They also say, with just a flip of a switch, they […]
RACELAND, KY
wymt.com

Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
sciotopost.com

Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck

On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WSAZ

Statues stolen from Our Lady of Fatima Shrine

HAVERHILL, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Lady of Fatima Shrine is a place of peace and serenity for all who choose to visit. It has been located along old Route 52 since the early 1950s and cared for by Catholics in southern Ohio for decades. “It’s a place of prayer. It’s...
IRONTON, OH
salyersvilleindependent.com

Body found in roadway

BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE

JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after drug bust in Prestonsburg, Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Floyd County K-9 Deputy led police to heroin and fentanyl. According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, they stopped a truck for an equipment violation. While investigating, they say the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants. K-9 Deputy […]
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy