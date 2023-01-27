Fetal remains found at Paintsville, Kentucky, sewer plant

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A fetus was found inside the Paintsville Sewer Plant, according to the Johnson County, Kentucky, Coroner J. R. Frisbey.

Coroner Frisbey says a worker at the plant found the fetus on Thursday at around 10 a.m. and called the Paintsville Police Department.

The sex and age of the fetus are not known at this time.

Frisbey says the fetus was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

