9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Jan. 27 - 29)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Temperatures may have dropped, but your plans can heat up with the city that has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

Restaurant Week

Restaurant Week is back where for a limited time, you can sample prix-fixe menus from NYC's best restaurants all across the five boroughs.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

Lightscape

Explore the beauty of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden under moonlight while enjoying hot chocolate and seasonal treats this winter. Enjoy new and fan favorite works of art like the Winter Cathedral and Fire Garden.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Cost : $40 adults, $20 ages 3 -12

Broadway Week

Broadway is back for its winter run with 2-for-1 tickets to hundreds shows. Browse the entire lineup of participating productions or filter by genre, family-friendly shows and even Tony Award winners.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

City Winery Igloos

City Winery's igloos are officially back for this winter season. Schedule your visits at either City Winery's Wine Garden in Rockefeller Plaza or at City Winery at Pier 26 in Hudson River Park. Each igloo can be reserved for up to eight guests at once.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

BUMP! At The Standard Hotel

BUMP! is the bumper car pop-up set up within The Standard Plaza, that blends influences from your childhood at a lively outdoor hangout.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29

Where: The Standard, 848 Washington St.

Cost: $20 for one 8–10-minute ride

Lunar New Year Celebration

Head to Queens this weekend and ring in the Year of the Rabbit. Festivities include lion dances, crafts, and even a lucky plant sale.

When : Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: Queens Botanical Garden

Cost: $5 donation

Meet The Breeds

The largest in-person dog breed educational showcase where you can meet and play with over 130 different dog breeds, learn each breed's country of origin and historical purpose and function.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 - Sunday, Jan. 29; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Javits Center

Cost: Varies

Winter Village at Governor's Island

Enjoy some fall activities at Governor's Island with warm food and drink options as well as on-site games and fire pits. A skating rink will open this weekend for visitors of all ages.

When: Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Jan. 29, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Governor's Island

Cost: Free

Bronx Children's Museum

The borough's first children's museum is now open. The 13,650-square-foot Bronx-inspired space is geared for infants through kids in fourth grade. Reserved tickets required.

When: Saturday, Jan. 28

Where: 725 Exterior Street

Cost: $8