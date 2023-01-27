ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Old Dominion says Jimmy Buffett’s studio is ‘a completely different world’

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYRgW_0kTnzgPe00

As they celebrate the start of their No Bad Vibes Tour , Country group, Old Dominion , is also spreading some love with the recent release of four new songs.

LISTEN NOW: Old Dominion talks with Katie Neal about new music and the start of their ‘No Bad Vibes’ tour

Looking to keep spirits up as they roll across North America on their tour, the guys released “Memory Lane,” “Freedom Like You,” “Easier Said with Rum,” and “Ain’t Got To Worry,”just weeks ahead of hitting the road. Each one sure to bring good island-energy as the majority were recorded at Jimmy Buffett ’s studio in Key West.

“One of the [songwriting] sessions we did was down in Key West at Jimmy Buffett’s studio and three of the four songs were from that session,” said group member, Brad Tursi . “'Ain’t Got A Worry,' 'Memory Lane,' and 'Easier Said with Rum.'”

Traveling outside of their homes in Nashville to write songs is not a new concept for the guys, who say taking a trip and being removed from every day distractions often helps them focus on the creative process.

“It is really cool to be able to be free of the pressures of your home life [and] responsibilities,” said lead singer, Matthew Ramsey . “It’s really nice to be able to just wake up — especially in place like Key West — and go play your music and then walk across the street and have a beer.”

Jimmy Buffett’s studio was a large part of the creative process for the guys this time around as they say the small space fostered big creativity and the ultimate good energy.

“It seemed like it was a time portal, it could’ve been 2022 or it could have been 1985,” said Geoff Sprung . “It’s like you walk through the door and you’re in a completely different world.”

Added Ramsey, “It’s a little, cinderblock rectangle in the middle of the chaos of Key West and it’s just memorabilia from his career and stuff everywhere.”

While Key West seems to have sparked a lot of creativity within the group, they haven’t confirmed anything surrounding a new studio album and say they’re remaining focused on their current tour for the time being.

“We’re excited, we’ve been working really hard,” said Ramsey. “We rehearsed, I think, more than ever for this tour. We just really want to bring something special to our fans. It’s been a really long time since we’ve had a good headlining tour… we’re just so excited to get out there.”

Old Dominion ’s No Bad Vibes tour is currently scheduled to run through July 1. Find a full list of dates and tickets here .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”

Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
People

Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident

"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo

Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy