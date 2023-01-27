Old Dominion says Jimmy Buffett’s studio is ‘a completely different world’

As they celebrate the start of their No Bad Vibes Tour , Country group, Old Dominion , is also spreading some love with the recent release of four new songs.

Looking to keep spirits up as they roll across North America on their tour, the guys released “Memory Lane,” “Freedom Like You,” “Easier Said with Rum,” and “Ain’t Got To Worry,”just weeks ahead of hitting the road. Each one sure to bring good island-energy as the majority were recorded at Jimmy Buffett ’s studio in Key West.

“One of the [songwriting] sessions we did was down in Key West at Jimmy Buffett’s studio and three of the four songs were from that session,” said group member, Brad Tursi . “'Ain’t Got A Worry,' 'Memory Lane,' and 'Easier Said with Rum.'”

Traveling outside of their homes in Nashville to write songs is not a new concept for the guys, who say taking a trip and being removed from every day distractions often helps them focus on the creative process.

“It is really cool to be able to be free of the pressures of your home life [and] responsibilities,” said lead singer, Matthew Ramsey . “It’s really nice to be able to just wake up — especially in place like Key West — and go play your music and then walk across the street and have a beer.”

Jimmy Buffett’s studio was a large part of the creative process for the guys this time around as they say the small space fostered big creativity and the ultimate good energy.

“It seemed like it was a time portal, it could’ve been 2022 or it could have been 1985,” said Geoff Sprung . “It’s like you walk through the door and you’re in a completely different world.”

Added Ramsey, “It’s a little, cinderblock rectangle in the middle of the chaos of Key West and it’s just memorabilia from his career and stuff everywhere.”

While Key West seems to have sparked a lot of creativity within the group, they haven’t confirmed anything surrounding a new studio album and say they’re remaining focused on their current tour for the time being.

“We’re excited, we’ve been working really hard,” said Ramsey. “We rehearsed, I think, more than ever for this tour. We just really want to bring something special to our fans. It’s been a really long time since we’ve had a good headlining tour… we’re just so excited to get out there.”

Old Dominion ’s No Bad Vibes tour is currently scheduled to run through July 1. Find a full list of dates and tickets here .

