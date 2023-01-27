Read full article on original website
Bronco Sports
Broncos Sweep Warriors, Improve To 3-0
BOISE, Idaho – In its third match of the opening weekend the Boise State women's tennis team swept Lewis-Clark State 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. The Broncos are now 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2014. The Broncos (3-0) swept all...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Eclipse 80 Points to Down Colorado State
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's offense was firing on all cylinders to defeat Colorado State by 21 points in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,021 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos (17-5, 7-2 MW) shot 59% from the field and led by double digits for 26-minutes and 37 seconds to win its fifth conference game by at least 15 points. Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo scored 21 and 17 points, respectively, as Boise State surpassed the 80-point threshold for the eighth time this season.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Beat Bengals 6-1
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State women's tennis improved to 2-0 to begin its 2023 spring duals campaign, defeating Idaho State 6-1 Saturday morning at Boas Indoor Tennis Center. After Joana Baptista and Holly Stewart dominated in a 6-1 victory on doubles court two, Shauna Heffernan and Pauline Ernstberger held off an Idaho State comeback at No. 3 doubles for a 6-3 win, giving the Broncos (2-0) the doubles point and a 1-0 lead over the Bengals (0-2) going into singles.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Completes Opening Day Sweep, Beats Whitman
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis completed a Saturday doubleheader with its second victory of the day, a 7-0 sweep of the Whitman Blues. The win improved the Broncos to 2-0 on the year. Boise State opened the match by sweeping the three doubles contest to earn the...
Bronco Sports
Wyoming Holds Off Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – Despite a 12-point performance from Tatum Thompson off the bench, Boise State lost to Wyoming on Saturday in ExtraMile Arena, 69-62. The Broncos (9-13, 4-5 MW) scored the first five points of the game, but the Cowgirls (14-7, 7-3) responded with a 15-4 run to take an early first quarter lead. Natalie Pasco weathered the storm, scoring five straight points and Boise State trailed Wyoming 20-16 after the first period.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Win Season Opener over Idaho State
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State men's tennis opened the season with a solid 5-2 victory over instate-rival Idaho State (0-2) on Saturday in the first of two matches on the day at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. Trailing 1-0 heading into singles, the Broncos rallied behind the play of...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Record Five Top-Five Finishes in Texas and Washington
BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State track and field team registered five top-five finishes, as the Broncos split their squad, competing in both Texas (Jan. 26-28) and Washington (Jan. 27-28). In Lubbock, Texas, senior MaLeigha Menegatti garnered a gold-medal finish at the Texas Tech Open & Multis, topping the...
