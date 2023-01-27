BOISE, Idaho – Boise State's offense was firing on all cylinders to defeat Colorado State by 21 points in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,021 at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos (17-5, 7-2 MW) shot 59% from the field and led by double digits for 26-minutes and 37 seconds to win its fifth conference game by at least 15 points. Tyson Degenhart and Chibuzo Agbo scored 21 and 17 points, respectively, as Boise State surpassed the 80-point threshold for the eighth time this season.

