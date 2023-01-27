Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Early morning arson in Bend under investigation
Bend Police are investigating a fire that firefighters say was was intentionally set early Friday morning. Firefighters were sent to the area of 720 NW Florida Ave. at 5:46 a.m. for a reported structure fire, Bend Fire and Rescue said. That’s a couple blocks from Jackson’s Corner. Crews...
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Temporary Cold Weather Shelter Opened At Bend Church
BEND, OR -- A temporary overnight shelter opened at Bend's First Presbyterian church during this weekend’s cold snap to handle overflow from other homeless shelters. Founder of Pandemic Partners in Bend Pastor Morgan Schmidt says people donated time, bedding, food, and clothing, “We’ve had guests walk in during this cold emergency in the snow wearing only socks. And so, it’s really important that we can get people properly outfitted as best we can to survive, and be okay in the elements.” Schmidt is grateful for the donations and she hopes more will get involved so this isn’t such an urgent issue, “That’s really the ask, that our community would just be mindful of opportunities to support the really important projects that are going, to help make sure that people don’t have to sleep outside in our community.”
Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region
Two crashes about 50 miles and two hours apart closed U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras for several hours Saturday evening as an Arctic front sweeping in from the north brought snow, wind and slick roads around Central Oregon. The post Hwy. 26 reopens after closures due to 2 crashes between Madras and Mt. Hood as snow sweeps into region appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
County & Bethlehem Inn Partner For Shelter Beds, Treatment
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County and Bethlehem Inn are partnering to provide more beds and services for those experiencing homelessness and mental illness or substance abuse disorders. Colleen Thomas with the county’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) tells KBND News six beds will be made available at Bethlehem Inn’s shelters;...
‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issued a statement Saturday on the death of Tyre Nichols, saying the department is "appalled and disgusted" by the Memphis police officers' "pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence." The post ‘Appalled and disgusted’: Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Crook Co. Drought Prompts Juniper Biomass Proposal
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Crook County remains the only place in the western U.S. under an Exceptional Drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and county leaders have again asked for a state drought declaration. Crook County Judge Seth Crawford says he has a new idea to recharge local reservoirs....
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
kbnd.com
Chang Proposes Using Room Tax Dollars For Housing
BEND, OR -- Following the Governor’s executive order aimed at increasing affordable housing, one Deschutes County Commissioner wants to approach the issue locally this year. Commissioner Phil Chang says the county could help mitigate the rising cost of land, construction, and System Development Charges, “Take all those three things and add them up, and it’s really hard to deliver a unit of housing that’s attainable to our local workers. So, we have to buy down those costs somehow, in order to make more housing attainable for more people and to build more housing.”
Comments / 0