The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.05, or 0.33%, to $15.09. The DraftKings Inc. has recorded 304,516 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed DraftKings to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 16, 2023, and Host Conference Call on February 17, 2023.

1 DAY AGO