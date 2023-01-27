A Hallock back in Astronaut High football office

To find its new head football coach, Astronaut High looked to a familiar name: Hallock.

Logan Hallock, the nephew of legendary 19-year War Eagles head coach Randy Hallock, was introduced to players, teachers and other interested onlookers as the new Astronaut football leader on Friday in the school's library.

Hallock comes from DeLand High, and he spent time as offensive coordinator, associate head coach and junior varsity head coach during a two-year stint at the school, working directly with receivers in 2022 and quarterbacks previously. He anticipates being full-time at Astronaut within a week or so.

Having met many of the players on the roster at Friday's introduction, he said his next priorities include meeting current coaches and formalizing his own staff. He'll also seek to rebuild the culture, beginning in the weight room; meet parents and community members; and then work on fundraising.

"I'm in this business to build championship men, on and off the field. That's what our program is going to be about," Hallock said. "I'm super excited about being the head coach here at Astronaut. This job is one that I've had my eye on for a while, and when I saw that it came open, I immediately applied and just wanted an opportunity."

Hallock follows Justin Worden, who stepped down after six seasons . His best Astronaut team went 10-2 in 2018 and reached the Class 4A regional semifinal round, the first of back-to-back appearances there. Worden followed Randy Hallock, whose teams won 133 games and in 2000 finished as the Class 3A state runner-up. Randy died in 2020 .

Scott Hallock, Randy's brother and Logan's dad, coached at Temple Christian until moving out of state in 2008. Logan played for the Titusville private school in ninth and 10th grade. He eventually walked on at Appalachian State and later earned a football scholarship, playing from 2010 to 2014.

Following college graduation, Hallock founded and led a football ministry, running camps at universities. He returned to Florida in 2020.

Four Brevard County high schools have now hired new head football coaches since the end of the 2022 season. Bayside, Heritage, Melbourne Central Catholic are the other three.

