ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

A Hallock back in Astronaut High football office

By Brian McCallum, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VGFG_0kTnuzOw00

To find its new head football coach, Astronaut High looked to a familiar name: Hallock.

Logan Hallock, the nephew of legendary 19-year War Eagles head coach Randy Hallock, was introduced to players, teachers and other interested onlookers as the new Astronaut football leader on Friday in the school's library.

Hallock comes from DeLand High, and he spent time as offensive coordinator, associate head coach and junior varsity head coach during a two-year stint at the school, working directly with receivers in 2022 and quarterbacks previously. He anticipates being full-time at Astronaut within a week or so.

Having met many of the players on the roster at Friday's introduction, he said his next priorities include meeting current coaches and formalizing his own staff. He'll also seek to rebuild the culture, beginning in the weight room; meet parents and community members; and then work on fundraising.

More: Blake Boda tops All-Space Coast Football Offense

"I'm in this business to build championship men, on and off the field. That's what our program is going to be about," Hallock said. "I'm super excited about being the head coach here at Astronaut. This job is one that I've had my eye on for a while, and when I saw that it came open, I immediately applied and just wanted an opportunity."

Hallock follows Justin Worden, who stepped down after six seasons . His best Astronaut team went 10-2 in 2018 and reached the Class 4A regional semifinal round, the first of back-to-back appearances there. Worden followed Randy Hallock, whose teams won 133 games and in 2000 finished as the Class 3A state runner-up. Randy died in 2020 .

Scott Hallock, Randy's brother and Logan's dad, coached at Temple Christian until moving out of state in 2008. Logan played for the Titusville private school in ninth and 10th grade. He eventually walked on at Appalachian State and later earned a football scholarship, playing from 2010 to 2014.

Following college graduation, Hallock founded and led a football ministry, running camps at universities. He returned to Florida in 2020.

Four Brevard County high schools have now hired new head football coaches since the end of the 2022 season. Bayside, Heritage, Melbourne Central Catholic are the other three.

New Brevard head coaches:

MCC: Nate Hooks to lead Hustlers

Heritage: Mykel Benson named at Heritage

Bayside: New Bears coach Miller brings extensive, varied background

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: A Hallock back in Astronaut High football office

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westshoreroar.com

Cheerleaders Makes Nationals in First Year of Competition

As varsity cheer captain Riley Ransom walks into her third practice this week, she dives right into the team routine in preparation for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. The senior has been on the cheer team for four years, but this is the first year the competitive program has opened to high schools in Brevard after being banned for over two decades.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Palm Bay, January 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Okeechobee High School soccer team will have a game with Bayside High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PALM BAY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida elementary substitute teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'

A former substitute teacher at a Florida elementary school potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New hybrid powertrain debuts at Rolex 24 with record attendance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The engines roared at the Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24-hour race. "Definitely better than Daytona," said Ocala racing fan Josh Lapham, "going around in circles. Cutting all the corners makes it a lot more interesting!" Pit road was packed this weekend. The 61-car field...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Crash shuts down I-95 northbound in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A crash has the northbound lanes of I-95 in New Smyrna Beach shut down on Tuesday morning. Highway cameras show traffic backed up as it is diverted off the Edgewater exit. An overturned truck is on the side of the road surrounded by first responders between the exits for Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Seminole County Manager Announced

Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Skydiver injured after 'hard landing' in DeLand, police said

A 24-year-old skydiver experienced a "hard landing" on Monday morning and was transported to the hospital, according to the DeLand Police Department. The incident happened shortly before noon at 1600 Flightline Blvd., which is the address for Skydive DeLand. Police did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the hard landing nor the extent of the man's injuries.
DELAND, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy