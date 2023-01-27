In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day and the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Nebraska Athletics is hosting the inaugural HuskHers Brunch on Wednesday, Feb. 1st. This event will celebrate female athletes, staff and leaders in the community that support women's excellence in athletics, business and life. Before Title IX, intercollegiate athletics for women were abolished by the Board of Regents in 1908. During this period, women were only allowed to compete in sports during physical education classes. On June 23, 1972, Title IX was enacted by the Congress, prohibiting sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving any type of federal financial aid. The 1975-76 season was the first official year of Husker women's athletics and since then, Nebraska has set a standard of success for female sports.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO