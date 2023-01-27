ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

huskers.com

Huskers Move Up in National Rankings

The Nebraska men's track and field team continued its climb up the national rankings as it moved up four spots to No. 6 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings released on Monday. The last time the Husker men were ranked as high as sixth was in the 2015...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Nebraska falls 82-63 to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD --Nebraska put together its best shooting night in Big Ten play this season, but Maryland was nearly perfect from the free throw line in an 82-63 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. The Huskers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) shot 53 percent from the field, its best shooting night...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Nebraska Athletics Set to Celebrate Black History Month

Nebraska Athletics will provide student-athletes, staff, and fans an opportunity to get involved with the celebration of African American (Black) History Month throughout the month of February. "Black History Month is a special opportunity for us all to highlight and celebrate the many contributions and achievements of African Americans," said...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

NU Defeats Utah State to Sweep the Weekend

Lincoln, Neb. - The Nebraska women's tennis team (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) finished its opening weekend with its second win of the spring season against Utah State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West) 4-0 at the Dillon Tennis Center on Sunday morning. To kick off the doubles action, the duo of Anfisa...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Nebraska Athletics to Host HuskHers Brunch

In honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day and the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Nebraska Athletics is hosting the inaugural HuskHers Brunch on Wednesday, Feb. 1st. This event will celebrate female athletes, staff and leaders in the community that support women's excellence in athletics, business and life. Before Title IX, intercollegiate athletics for women were abolished by the Board of Regents in 1908. During this period, women were only allowed to compete in sports during physical education classes. On June 23, 1972, Title IX was enacted by the Congress, prohibiting sex discrimination in any education program or activity receiving any type of federal financial aid. The 1975-76 season was the first official year of Husker women's athletics and since then, Nebraska has set a standard of success for female sports.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

NU Dealt First Loss of Season

Clemson, S.C. – The Nebraska men's tennis team picked up its first loss of the season in a 4-0 defeat against Clemson on Sunday afternoon at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. Sunday's match got underway with doubles action. Roni Hietaranta and Lars Johann picked up the first win with...
CLEMSON, SC

