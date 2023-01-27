Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
uhcougars.com
Jarace Walker, Jamal Shead Earn The American Weekly Honors
HOUSTON – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker and junior point guard Jamal Shead received awards from the American Athletic Conference on Monday for their performances in a pair of wins last week. Walker was named The American Freshman of the Week for the second straight week and...
UC Football Adds Another Offensive Line Piece From Transfer Portal
The Bearcats have replenished the offensive front.
uhcougars.com
Cougars Roll Green Wave in Historic Fashion
HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team put together its most dominant win of the season, its largest margin of victory over Tulane all-time, and its biggest win since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling of the Green Wave on Sunday in Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American)...
uhcougars.com
Walker, #3 Men's Basketball Rally for Win Over Cincinnati
HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati, 75-69, inside the Fertitta Center on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10-of-14...
uhcougars.com
Cougars-Green Wave on National Television
HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team seeks a season sweep of Tulane on national television at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Fertitta Center. Houston won the meeting in New Orleans 59-56 just over 20 days ago. HOUSTON (7-13, 4-3 American) vs Tulane (13-8, 3-5 American) Date |...
uhcougars.com
Tennis Takes Down Texas State, 4-1
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program recorded its second win of the season with a 4-1 victory against Texas State on Saturday afternoon from the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Boniuk Tennis Center. The Cougars' match was scheduled to take place at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility, but...
uhcougars.com
Wilson’s School Record Highlights Invite
HOUSTON – Highlighted by junior De'Vion Wilson's school record in the 60-meter hurdles, the University of Houston track and field team won seven events at its Houston Invitational on Friday in Yeoman Fieldhouse. For the third-straight meet, Wilson and fellow hurdler Destiny Smith won the men's and women's 60...
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Fox 19
Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
Inaugural 'Halfway to Cincinnati Burger Week' Offering $7 Burgers for Four Days Only This February
You can download the official Burger Week app to track your meals and enter for the chance to win a grand prize.
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
Fox 19
Ain’t no party like a Bengal Jim’s party
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox 19 Now’s Tricia Macke reported live Saturday night from Bengal Jim’s ‘Before the Roar’ tailgate party, which sold out in three hours. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WLWT 5
Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville
CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
wvxu.org
A conservative group goes undercover at local schools; and is Bengals coverage too frivolous? Plus more top stories
A conservative media group goes undercover and makes secret recordings in several local schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the anti-critical race theory sting — and how schools are responding. Plus, Lakota Local School District’s superintendent resigns. We’ll hear about the explosive allegations against a district board member.
