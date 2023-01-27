ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

uhcougars.com

Jarace Walker, Jamal Shead Earn The American Weekly Honors

HOUSTON – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker and junior point guard Jamal Shead received awards from the American Athletic Conference on Monday for their performances in a pair of wins last week. Walker was named The American Freshman of the Week for the second straight week and...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cougars Roll Green Wave in Historic Fashion

HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team put together its most dominant win of the season, its largest margin of victory over Tulane all-time, and its biggest win since 2005 with its 82-36 dismantling of the Green Wave on Sunday in Fertitta Center. Houston (8-13, 5-3 American)...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Walker, #3 Men's Basketball Rally for Win Over Cincinnati

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati, 75-69, inside the Fertitta Center on Saturday. Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10-of-14...
CINCINNATI, OH
uhcougars.com

Cougars-Green Wave on National Television

HOUSTON – The University of Houston women's basketball team seeks a season sweep of Tulane on national television at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Fertitta Center. Houston won the meeting in New Orleans 59-56 just over 20 days ago. HOUSTON (7-13, 4-3 American) vs Tulane (13-8, 3-5 American) Date |...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Tennis Takes Down Texas State, 4-1

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program recorded its second win of the season with a 4-1 victory against Texas State on Saturday afternoon from the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC Boniuk Tennis Center. The Cougars' match was scheduled to take place at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility, but...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Wilson’s School Record Highlights Invite

HOUSTON – Highlighted by junior De'Vion Wilson's school record in the 60-meter hurdles, the University of Houston track and field team won seven events at its Houston Invitational on Friday in Yeoman Fieldhouse. For the third-straight meet, Wilson and fellow hurdler Destiny Smith won the men's and women's 60...
HOUSTON, TX
WDTN

Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Free McDonald’s for the Bengals game? Here’s how

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - McDonald’s is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengals fans to enjoy while watching the game. Locations in the Greater Cincinnati area will give fans FREE 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. The offer is only for Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
Fox 19

Ain’t no party like a Bengal Jim’s party

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fox 19 Now’s Tricia Macke reported live Saturday night from Bengal Jim’s ‘Before the Roar’ tailgate party, which sold out in three hours. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Harriet Beecher Stowe House presents The People Who Made Madisonville

CINCINNATI — The Harriet Beecher Stowe House will be hosting a lecture series called The People Who Made Madisonville on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. The village of Madisonville, Ohio, now a neighborhood within Cincinnati, has a remarkable tradition of civic leadership by persons of color, and many of its leaders are also residents of the Walnut Hills neighborhood.
CINCINNATI, OH

