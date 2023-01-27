ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Coyotes to bring third annual 'Skatin' for Leighton' to Sun Devil Stadium

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rq3Gn_0kTnuYlR00

Leighton Accardo’s memory has continued to help other girls like her in Arizona.

Accardo passed at age nine from her long battle with cancer in 2020, but dedicated her life to sports, including hockey. Her love for the sport and deep connection with the team led to her being inducted into the Coyotes Ring of Honor in 2021.

Now in its third year, the “Skatin’ for Leighton” event will continue her memory and help other girls pursue their dreams in hockey. Led by President of the Arizona Kachinas and Coyotes radio color analyst Lyndsey Fry, the event is a big fundraiser for girls youth hockey in Arizona.

“This has been huge because hockey is already an expensive sport,” Fry said. “The challenge that the girls face is that because there’s only one girls hockey program in Arizona, they have to travel a lot and that increases the cost of girls hockey even more.”

Last year’s event at Phoenix Raceway helped raise $100,000 for the Leighton Accardo Memorial Scholarship Fund and helped “a ton of girls have the opportunity to play that they maybe wouldn’t have otherwise.”

“I think the cool thing about this event is we don’t have a ton of moments like this to really unite the hockey community as a whole here in Arizona,” Fry said. “This is for girls hockey, but we want the whole hockey community to come out and support this.”

The Accardo family remains heavily involved in the event and skated the opening lap with Fry during last year’s event.

“The Accardos are awesome people. It’s amazing to see their strength and durability and just their passion to contribute to the things that Leighton loved,” Fry said. “The fact that they still want to be involved in this event and they want to make sure that Leighton’s memory is alive will bond us forever. I’m very thankful to have them in my life.”

Moving the event to Sun Devil Stadium adds to the organization’s move to Tempe and provides a unique environment with the concourse and field level available for skaters and walkers.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and is open for registration to fans six years of age or older to skate, walk, or run the concourse with a $49 fundraising minimum. General admission tickets are $20, which includes access to the activities on the field.

“Hockey is an incredible sport and I tell people all the time that everything good I’ve ever had in my life has come through hockey," Fry said. "To be able have this money to help other girls have this opportunity is why we do it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is right around the corner, but two Arizona lottery players may want to cash out now. Officials with the Arizona Lottery announced Tuesday morning that a pair of winning Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona ahead of last night's drawing, each amounting to $100,000 after both tickets opted for the Powerplay.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ish Wainright continues to evolve off bench for Suns in win over former team

Ish Wainright loves facing the Toronto Raptors, which cut him after they signed him to his first NBA contract in August 2021. The Suns forward told The Republic after they beat Toronto at home by eight points on Monday that he has no vendetta against his former team. However, Wainright's versatile performance was one of the Suns' biggest catalysts among their bench players to help secure the win in their final meeting with Toronto this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Game day special: Valley 101 sets out to find best chicken wings in metro Phoenix

For a lot of people, there’s one thing above all others that goes with their sports: wings. Game day and a plate of hot wings go hand in hand, so that’s probably the first thing you think about when it comes to party food. So we asked ourselves, where’s the best place to go for that perfect sports companion? Between just ourselves on the team, we got different answers. Then, we asked you, our listeners. And we...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Fall Out Boy's 2023 tour is coming to Phoenix. What to know about tickets and the presale

Fall Out Boy will bring the So Much For (Tour) Dust tour to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Friday, June 30, 2023. The North American trek will kick off at Chicago’s famed Wrigley Field on June 21 and continue through St. Louis, Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto and other cities before concluding in Camden, New Jersey, on Aug. 6.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State women's basketball drops game in final seconds to Washington

The final seconds against Washington were a devastating ending for Arizona State women’s basketball.  After piling a dominant first half against Washington, the Sun Devils watched the lead dissipate during the second half. The last-ditch efforts kept ASU within range of earning its first Pac-12 win, but the last shot didn’t fall through and ASU fell 55-53 on Sunday at Desert Financial Arena.  ...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

3 takeways on Mountain View's wild finish to defeat rival Mesa in boys high school basketball

Mesa thought it won the basketball game, as its students stormed the couirt. But hold on. A foul was called. And, after senior Nate Bole knocked down two free throws with :00.5 on the clock, Mountain View students ended up storming the court in the end in a dramatic 53-52 Toros' win that showed why this may be the most intense high school basketball rivalry in Arizona.
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

College basketball look ahead: ASU, Arizona men host Oregon schools

The Arizona State men's basketball team is hoping a return to familiar grounds can help turn it fortunes around. The Sun Devils, losers of four straight games, will be at home this week for a pair of Pac-12 games. The first will be against Oregon State (9-13, 3-8), which stops in to Desert Financial Arena for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday, with that game airing on Pac-12 Network. Then Oregon (13-9, 7-4) is the opponent for an 8 p.m. game on Saturday with that one appearing on ESPN2.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy