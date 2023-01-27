ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

News in 90: Sebastian no deal, Port St. Lucie manager and Stuart prayer

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA FLORIDA ST. LUCIE HOSPITAL PHYSICIAN COMPLETES 100 ROBOTIC-ASSISTED BRONCHOSCOPIES

January 30, 2023 – Dr. Michael Layton, a pulmonologist affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, recently completed 100 robotic-assisted bronchoscopies. The robot’s innovative technology allows physicians to access hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and collect biopsies from the smallest of lung nodules, promoting an earlier and more accurate lung cancer diagnosis.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Can't fight city hall or high rises, but racetrack fans score big win

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. If you follow real estate news in Palm Beach County you know it is full of shock and awe and indulgence and cliffhangers galore. Basically everything you need for good reality TV without the cost of a producer pulling the strings like a drunk Jim Henson.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How’s that new ‘diverging diamond’ on Glades Road in Boca? We give it a try

Something seemed wrong: Traffic going the opposite way was on my right. Shouldn’t it be on the left? Was I in England? No, I was in the correct lane, experiencing the new Glades Road over Interstate 95 in Boca Raton minutes after it opened on Monday. As you make your way over the interstate, the lanes flow to the left, then back to the right. As I headed east, traffic going west waited ...
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

JJ Manning’s, Pareidolia, Tiki Bar among best health inspections in Jan. 2023

JJ Mannings, Pareidolia Brewing Co., and the Tiki Bar & Grill are among businesses with the lowest number of violations for January 2023 in Sebastian, Florida. Almost all the restaurants in Sebastian received violations for no proof of required state-approved employee training. Every employee must be trained on correct food handling and hygiene practices.
SEBASTIAN, FL
pacechronicle.com

Former Pace nursing student charged with two felonies in Florida

BOCA RATON, FL – Jeremy Correia was slated to begin his studies in Pace University’s Lienhard School of Nursing this semester, but those plans went awry on Jan. 6, when Correia, 25, was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida on two felony charges. One being Grand Theft ($300- $5,000), and the second: Causing Cruel Death Pain and Suffering on an animal.
BOCA RATON, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
Emily Scarvie

Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on Disney's Splash Mountain fans selling water supposedly from the ride after it permanently closed down, the restaurant bringing Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach, an exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and more.
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

