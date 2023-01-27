News in 90: Sebastian no deal, Port St. Lucie manager and Stuart prayer
Looking for the stories included on this week's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
Too pricey for Sebastian: City will pass on buying properties next to Fisherman's Landing
Jesus Merejo to earn $275,000 as new Port St. Lucie city manager
Stuart City Commission changes course, approves prayer at beginning of meetings
