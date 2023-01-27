ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

HOLA! confirms exclusive access to the upcoming wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKdlZ_0kTntoyO00

Wedding bells are ringing! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are getting married and will host a spectacular celebration in Miami. The couple has chosen ¡HOLA! as the only Spanish-language media outlet to have official access to their special day . Watch all our digital platforms and print publications for full coverage of the event, including exclusive photos, details and the most memorable moments of this evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkfRd_0kTntoyO00 @nadiatferreira
The first images of Marc and Nadia together emerged in March 2022

The couple got engaged after eight months together and made their announcement public last May during their big celebration at the Fish Club in Miami. The Paraguayan Miss Universe took to social media to share the engagement ring given to her by the renowned Latin singer.

Soon after the couple went public, HOLA! had the opportunity for an exclusive interview with Nadia Ferreira. The model shared her deep feelings for the Latin star and revealed her dreams, in which she saw herself happily married, having a family with many kids.

After our exclusive digital cover , Nadia accompanied Marc on his Pa’lla Voy 2022 tour around the world. Together they toured several European countries, such as Germany, France and Spain, and a few cities in Latin America. Their trip was a precursor to their honeymoon, bringing them closer and closer together and confirming them being a match made in heaven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6SuD_0kTntoyO00 @nadiatferreira
Nadia was Marc’s faithful companion on his world tour in 2022

When the couple returned to the states, they continued to spend time together, attending galas and making their red carpet debut at the 23rd edition of the Latin GRAMMY Awards . During the awards ceremony, the singer dedicated a few words to his newfound love, as he stood at the podium to collect his award for Best Salsa Album (Pa’lla voy).

“Thank you Nadia, for accompanying me, for giving me the best of you, and for making me the happiest man.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EmrWH_0kTntoyO00 GettyImages
Nadia and Marc debut on their first carpet together at the Latin GRAMMYs

RELATED:

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira become pawrents! Take a look at their new ‘baby’

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are vacationing in a Caribbean hotspot for celebs

Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, and Maluma sit front row at Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fashion show in Miami

In the midst of these galas and events, both continued with their respective careers while simultaneously making all the arrangements for the biggest day of their relationship. Like most excited brides, Nadia with her mother Mrs. Ludy Ferreira by her side, searched for the most perfect and flawless wedding dress to wear for the most unforgettable moment between her and Marc Anthony.

Now, the couple is getting ready to start a new chapter in their relationship and begin their real-life fairytale story. HOLA! is honored to witness this love story and bring you all the exclusive images and details of what will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the weddings of the year.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Page Six

Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding

Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Joined By Jennifer Garner For Daughter Seraphina’s Musical Event In LA: Photos

The more the merrier! Ben Affleck, 50, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, were joined by the Gone Girl star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, on Sunday to attend his daughter, Seraphina Affleck‘s musical event in Los Angeles (see PHOTOS HERE). The Shotgun Wedding star dressed chic at the event in a pair of blue jeans, cropped coat, and a green turtle neck. J.Lo also accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses, heels, and an iconic Hermès Birkin bag. The J.Lo Beauty founder was also seen holding hands with her child, Emme, 10, while at the event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
HOBOKEN, NJ
veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy