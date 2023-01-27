ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
