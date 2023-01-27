Read full article on original website
Tennessee lawmakers to consider adding 'In God We Trust' to state seal
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are calling for the words "In God We Trust" to be added to the state seal. HB0771/SB0420 is sponsored by Representative John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton-D4) and Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City-D3) in their respective chambers. The bill directs Governor Bill Lee to submit a new design of...
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
Tenn., Ga. law enforcement see decline in recruits as poor public perception increases
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The death of Tyre Nichols is forcing police departments around the country to rethink their policies. Here locally, departments are seeing lower numbers of academy graduates and several positions are still unfilled. And calls for change may mean law enforcement will have to take a look...
Ending the stigma: Cleveland firefighter's death may lead to help with PTSD in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s a reality that thousands of first responders face, putting on that helmet or that badge could mean life or death. “I watched him struggle with it...It was hard to go through especially that we had nowhere to turn, " says Jennifer Samples. Jennifer Samples...
'They'll get lost:' TN parents concerned about new bill to eliminate class size maximums
Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate K-12 class size maximums. State law caps class sizes at 25 to 35 students depending on the grade level. This bill would get rid of those caps and allow local districts to decide class sizes. Some parents say the current maximum...
Museum of Aviation surprises 10-year-old battling cancer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) --Colton is a kid from Southern California who suffers from a one-in-a-million form of cancer and, in July of 2018, Colton had a tumor removed in his brain. That surgery resulted in clear scans for a while, however, the cancer has returned more aggressively so the...
