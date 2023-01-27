ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Museum Center opening exhibit for all Lego lovers. Here's when

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
There's a new exhibit coming to the Cincinnati Museum Center.

The museum is opening Bricktionary: The Ultimate Lego A-Z March 18, featuring more than 150 custom-built Legos. Once open, the exhibition will have a gallery of masterpieces on display by Ryan "Brickman" McNaught from "Lego Masters Australia."

The exhibition is built for both amateur and expert builders alike, according to a release, and encourages them to get involved in interactive build zones. These zones incude building a Lego brick model to survive an earthquake and testing it against the Bricktionary earthquake machine, building a Lego robot and more.

It will also offer free build areas for museum visitors to build what inspires them.

“We’re excited to host the world premiere of this incredible exhibition that showcases not just what’s possible with Lego, but that anything is possible with Lego,” Elizabeth Pierce, president and CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center, said in a release.

Although the exhibition opens in March, tickets will be available for waitlist members Feb. 13, and for the general public Feb. 20.

Visit cincymuseum.org/bricktionary for more information.

