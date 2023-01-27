How Much Does Jeep Wrangler Insurance Cost?

We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

The average rate for Jeep Wrangler insurance is $1,306 per year or about $109 per month based on aggregated data. This is for what’s considered full coverage car insurance, which typically includes comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage.

Note that your car insurance rates could vary greatly depending on a variety of factors. This often includes your driving record, age, and gender, as well as how often you use your vehicle.

Let’s dig into the details of Jeep Wrangler car insurance to further explore the factors that affect your rates and how to help save on auto insurance.

How much is Jeep Wrangler insurance?

The average cost of car insurance is $1,535 per year, including comprehensive, collision, and liability coverage based on aggregated data. That ends up being about $128 per month.

Compare that to Jeep Wrangler insurance rates, which are about $1,306 per year on average, or about $109 per month. That’s potentially $229 in annual savings or $19 per month in savings compared to the average car insurance rates of other vehicles.

But it’s important to note that you might end up paying more or less than the average cost of Jeep insurance. This is because many factors affect auto insurance rates, including where you live, how much you drive, and how old your vehicle is.

The range of our findings for Jeep Wrangler insurance was an annual cost of around $1,100 to $1,500 for a policy with comprehensive, collision, and liability insurance. Your annual rate could fall within this range, but again, it depends on different factors.

What factors determine Jeep Wrangler insurance costs?

Jeep Wrangler auto insurance rates aren’t the same for all drivers. It depends on different factors, which can be separated into specific features about your vehicle and general factors that apply to everyone.

Specific vehicle features

Some of the specific vehicle features that can affect your Jeep Wrangler car insurance costs include:

Vehicle cost

Vehicle age

Make and model

Engine size

Vehicle size

Safety features

Safety ratings

Safety issues

More expensive vehicles will generally cost more to insure because the insurance company might have to pay more to replace or repair the car in the event of an accident. So going with higher trim levels on Jeep Wrangler models could mean a higher insurance cost. But going with a Wrangler Sport rather than a Sahara or Rubicon could save you money on your premiums.

Additionally, cars with larger engines are generally more expensive, so you can expect higher insurance rates. Also, a car with a larger engine could go faster than other cars, potentially increasing the likelihood of speeding and speed-related car accidents. Newer cars are almost always more expensive than older cars that are the same make and model, which can also cause your insurance prices to spike.

And depending on the make and model of the vehicle, you can expect a certain price tag and vehicle size. The vehicle size is important because larger vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs, are often more expensive than smaller cars. But smaller vehicles have higher rates of theft than larger vehicles, which could affect your insurance rates.

Other specific vehicle factors to consider include safety features, safety ratings, and safety issues. Safer vehicles tend to pose less of a risk for auto insurance companies and could mean lower rates. For example, many newer vehicles have safety equipment installed, which could get you a discount on your auto insurance premiums.

But safety equipment alone doesn’t provide the whole picture on whether your vehicle is safe. You can check the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) website to see IIHS vehicle ratings for your make and model of car, as well as model year. This will give you info about safety ratings concerning crash tests and other safety measures.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website to see if your vehicle has any safety issues or recalls.

General factors

Some of the general factors that can affect your car insurance costs include:

Driver age

Gender

Where you live

Marital status

Credit score

Driving record

Years of driving experience

Claims history

Insurance history

Annual mileage

Vehicle use

Coverage and deductible limits

There’s a lot that goes into how much you pay for car insurance and, unfortunately, you can’t completely control many of the factors that could play a big role in whether your premiums are higher.

For example, you can’t control how old you are and you might have little control over how long you’ve been driving and where you live. And a lack of driving experience is why a young driver is likely to have more expensive car insurance rates than a 30-year-old who’s been driving for 14 years and has a clean driving history.

But there are a few factors that provide some amount of control that you can be aware of if you’re looking for ways to lower your premiums. This includes establishing safe driving habits that help you avoid accidents and violations. You can also typically choose less coverage to immediately see a decrease in your overall insurance costs.

Just be aware that there’s a balance to consider when choosing coverage limits and setting deductibles. You always want to comply with your state’s legal requirements for car insurance, which is often at least some form of liability insurance and possibly underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage or medical payment coverage.

But you also want to make sure you have enough insurance to financially protect you in case of an accident. Because if you don’t have enough coverage, you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars if you’re found to have caused an accident that results in major damages.

How can you save on Jeep Wrangler insurance?

You might not be able to control all the factors that affect car insurance rates, but there are still some ways to help lower your premiums. Here are a few useful tips to consider:

Purchase used vs. new

New cars tend to come with all the latest bells and whistles and the peace of mind that nobody has used your vehicle before. But the shiny new Wrangler is likely going to cost more than the same model from three or four years ago. And with the increased purchase price typically comes higher car insurance rates.

Fortunately, most Wranglers can still perform their off-road and outdoor duties even years after they come off the production line. So if you want to help save on upfront and car insurance costs, consider getting a used Jeep Wrangler rather than a new one.

Consider safety features

Safety features can help qualify you for car insurance discounts, which is a huge plus. The catch is that some of these features are more common on newer vehicles, which typically cost more.

But you might find that even vehicles that are years old can still qualify for certain safety feature discounts, such as having anti-lock brakes or an anti-theft system.

Adjust your coverage limits and deductibles

Lowering your coverage limits or increasing your deductible on your car insurance policy is a quick and easy way to lower your insurance premiums. This isn’t to say you should go for the minimum required amount of coverage in your state, as that might not be enough to protect you financially.

But there’s a point to be made about striking a balance between having sufficient car insurance coverage and paying affordable premiums. That decision is ultimately up to you, but it’s typically recommended to have more coverage than your state’s minimum required amount.

Remove optional add-ons

Liability coverage is one of the most common types of car insurance that’s required by law in many states. Adding a certain amount of comprehensive and collision coverage is also common for many drivers to help protect you financially for different types of accidents.

But you might find that you also have rental car reimbursement, glass protection, or additional types of add-ons included in your policy. If you don’t think they’re necessary, you could consider removing these add-ons to potentially save money on your rate.

Get discounts

Common car insurance discounts include, but aren’t limited to:

Multi-policy

Multi-vehicle

Military

Good student

Federal employee

Safety equipment

Defensive driving course

Safe driver

Homeowner

It’s in your best interest to see what discounts different car insurance companies provide to see which insurer might offer the cheapest insurance rates. Keep in mind that discounts can vary by insurance provider and location.

Maintain a clean driving record

Causing an accident, receiving a citation, or even being involved in an accident can cause your car insurance rates to go up. It’s not always within your control to avoid all types of accidents, especially if you’re not at fault. But doing your best to maintain a clean driving record can be extremely helpful for keeping your car insurance cost down.

Use comparison shopping tools

You can get car insurance quotes by checking individual insurance websites or by talking to an insurance agent. But using a comparison shopping tool or website is often the easiest way to compare a bunch of auto insurance quotes from different companies at the same time. This can help you find the cheapest rates in your area without spending a lot of time and effort.

FAQs

Are Jeep Wranglers expensive to insure?

The average insurance cost for Jeep Wranglers is $1,306 per year, which is less than the overall average cost of insurance for all vehicles of $1,535 per year. That’s about $109 per month compared to about $128 per month. Keep in mind that these rates can vary by hundreds of dollars depending on your location and other factors.

Is Jeep Wrangler cheap to maintain?

Jeep Wranglers can cost more to maintain on average than other vehicles because they’re often used for outdoor hobbies, such as off-roading and rock crawling and climbing. These types of activities can come with costs that aren’t necessarily associated with driving on paved roads. This could include buying off-road tires and custom equipment, as well as repairing scrapes and dents and replacing specific damaged parts.

What is the price of a Jeep Wrangler?

The starting MSRP prices of 2023 Jeep Wranglers range from $31,195 to $82,495, with the two-door versions being far cheaper compared to four-door models. Jeep also has a hybrid electric model called the 4xe. The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe MSRP price range is $54,735 to $63,115.

Bottom line

Jeep Wrangler insurance costs less on average compared to most vehicles. But you might end up with more maintenance costs depending on how you use your Wrangler. And keep in mind that car insurance rates can vary greatly depending on factors such as your location, gender, age, and driving record.

It’s often quick and easy to find the cheapest rates by using a car insurance comparison tool. Check out our page on the best car insurance to see what rates and coverage are available in your area.