Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Hide My Email Alternatives For Android Users
The useful Hide My Email service from Apple is obviously exclusive to iPhone/Mac users, but there are alternatives for Android users to take advantage of.
How To Bookmark A Tab Group On iPad Safari
Apple's iOS hides much of its functionality for iPads under contextual menus that users access by tapping and holding icons, menus, and other elements.
How To Customize And Change Google Backgrounds In Chrome
If the default Google Chrome tab page is looking a bit bland, you can change the background to the image of your choice, add themes, and customize the look.
How To Set Up Dual Monitors On Mac
Dual monitors are becoming increasingly popular among professionals and individuals who want to increase their productivity and improve their workflow. Whether you want the ability to multitask more efficiently or enhance your virtual presentation skills, there are many reasons you should consider purchasing an additional monitor. If you've never tried setting up dual monitors on a Mac, it may seem complicated, but it's relatively simple and can be done with just a few steps, according to Apple.
You Can Lock Your Incognito Mode Tabs On Android With Fingerprint Biometrics, Here's How
Google quietly rolled out a feature on iOS that's now making its way to Android devices. It lets users secure their incognito tabs with fingerprints.
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
How To Factory Reset A Nintendo Switch
Chances are you'll need to reset your Switch at least a few times over the coming years (or you may have had to already), but that's just a basic restart that will mostly be used to deal with the Switch's slight technical hiccups or the occasional system update. A factory reset is a different thing entirely, which will remove all traces of your account and library of games.
Why Google's Project Ara Modular Smartphone Was A Complete Failure
Smartphone enthusiasts around the world would almost certainly recall the time when modular smartphones were touted as the next big thing. With several big names in the space — including Google, Motorola, and LG — backing the modular form factor, a large segment of consumers and tech enthusiasts deduced that modular smartphones were, indeed, the future. And why not? The idea of a smartphone that could be customized by the user and upgraded when the time came was downright revolutionary and seemed a recipe for runaway success.
How To Force Reset An Apple Watch If It's Not Responding
If your Apple Watch is having problems or you'd just like to wipe it clean and start over again, it's easy to do. Get your watch back to the factory defaults.
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison
Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
How To Activate Windows 10 Or Windows 11
When Microsoft first launched the Windows operating system, installing it was only a matter of copying the program onto a disk. You didn't have to verify your copy of Windows. Starting with Windows XP, however, Microsoft introduced a system to combat piracy, Windows Activation, which ensures that you have a valid license ,and it's not installed on more devices than authorized (via Microsoft).
11 Best Alternatives For Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop is the industry-leading photo editing application with a ton of powerful features. However, it can be expensive and overwhelming if you only need basic photo editing capabilities. So if you're looking for alternatives that are more affordable, user-friendly, and offer unique features of their own, you're in luck. In this article, we present a list of the 11 best alternatives to Photoshop that provide a solution for various needs. From powerful editing tools to free and mobile options, these alternatives will not only potentially save you money but also help you create professional-looking images without necessarily having to master photo editing.
How To Share Location On Your iPhone
If you own an iPhone, you can share your location with other people using a bunch of popular apps, including Find My and Google Maps, among others.
Google's New AI Can Generate Any Type Of Music From Text
MusicLM is a machine learning model that can match descriptive text to sounds with parameters that describing tempo, rhythm, and cultural influence.
What Does Clearing Cookies On iPhone Actually Do?
Sometimes cookies are good, and sometimes they're bad. You can clear out your cookies in Safari on your iPhone at any time, but what does that actually do?
Microsoft Outlook: How To Move The Navigation Sidebar To The Bottom
A recent update to the Microsoft Outlook app has updated the interface and move the navigation sidebar to the bottom. Here's how to move it back.
10 Best Uses For Old Apple TVs
Clearing out the tech clutter in your home? Your old Apple TV might still have a few tricks up its sleeve. Here are the best uses for an old Apple TV.
Facebook Could Be Messing With Your Phone. Here's What We Know
A former Facebook employee said that Meta can (and supposedly does) engage in negative testing that results in running down a user's phone battery.
Nothing Phone 2 Is Launching In The US Later This Year. Here's What We Know So Far
Nothing has confirmed that its second smartphone is in the pipeline, and it will officially be making its way to the United States. To recall, the Carl Pei-led company only brought the Phone (1) stateside as part of a beta program a few weeks ago, months after its debut in the international markets including Europe and Asia.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0