ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

How To Set Up Dual Monitors On Mac

Dual monitors are becoming increasingly popular among professionals and individuals who want to increase their productivity and improve their workflow. Whether you want the ability to multitask more efficiently or enhance your virtual presentation skills, there are many reasons you should consider purchasing an additional monitor. If you've never tried setting up dual monitors on a Mac, it may seem complicated, but it's relatively simple and can be done with just a few steps, according to Apple.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
SlashGear

How To Factory Reset A Nintendo Switch

Chances are you'll need to reset your Switch at least a few times over the coming years (or you may have had to already), but that's just a basic restart that will mostly be used to deal with the Switch's slight technical hiccups or the occasional system update. A factory reset is a different thing entirely, which will remove all traces of your account and library of games.
SlashGear

Why Google's Project Ara Modular Smartphone Was A Complete Failure

Smartphone enthusiasts around the world would almost certainly recall the time when modular smartphones were touted as the next big thing. With several big names in the space — including Google, Motorola, and LG — backing the modular form factor, a large segment of consumers and tech enthusiasts deduced that modular smartphones were, indeed, the future. And why not? The idea of a smartphone that could be customized by the user and upgraded when the time came was downright revolutionary and seemed a recipe for runaway success.
SlashGear

The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8

Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SlashGear

Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.
SlashGear

How To Activate Windows 10 Or Windows 11

When Microsoft first launched the Windows operating system, installing it was only a matter of copying the program onto a disk. You didn't have to verify your copy of Windows. Starting with Windows XP, however, Microsoft introduced a system to combat piracy, Windows Activation, which ensures that you have a valid license ,and it's not installed on more devices than authorized (via Microsoft).
SlashGear

11 Best Alternatives For Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is the industry-leading photo editing application with a ton of powerful features. However, it can be expensive and overwhelming if you only need basic photo editing capabilities. So if you're looking for alternatives that are more affordable, user-friendly, and offer unique features of their own, you're in luck. In this article, we present a list of the 11 best alternatives to Photoshop that provide a solution for various needs. From powerful editing tools to free and mobile options, these alternatives will not only potentially save you money but also help you create professional-looking images without necessarily having to master photo editing.
SlashGear

10 Best Uses For Old Apple TVs

Clearing out the tech clutter in your home? Your old Apple TV might still have a few tricks up its sleeve. Here are the best uses for an old Apple TV.
SlashGear

SlashGear

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy