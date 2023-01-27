Fans of the legendary Italian car brand Alfa Romeo are some of the most passionate, but also the most suffering people in the world. On one hand, there are legendary models like the Giulia and Spider from the 1970s, which still shape the brand image of the manufacturer, but on the other hand, there is also mismanagement in the Fiat Group, which almost broke the brand's neck in the 1990s and 00s. Things only started to look up again in 2016 with the relaunch of the Giulia and the associated SUV Stelvio. And the Tonale SUV, which has already made a successful start in Europe and is set to enter the North American market in the course of the year, should soon provide a further boost to success. But for the latter in particular, a larger model is needed in order to continue to grow in the premium segment. It's a good thing that Alfa Romeo has already made plans for an all-electric crossover in the E-segment.

15 HOURS AGO