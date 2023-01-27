Obituary – Christel Pusina Albus

Christel Pusina Albus, 99 years old, born on May 7, 1923 in Sensburg, Germany, to Gulius and Emilie Pusina, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023 in her home in Highland Springs, where she lived for the past 60 years.

Christel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Erich Reinhard Albus; and her son, Karl Ludwig Albus; by her parents, Gulius and Emilie Pusina; and eight of her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Katie Vandjelovic (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Luke, Seth, Jude and Lily Vandjelovic; her sister, Irma Smith; as well as a host of extended family and friends. Christel was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to everyone she met.

Along her husband’s side, Erich, she participated and supported the German-American Sports Club for many years striving to uphold the German customs and traditions in the United States.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231 with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be private.

Christel’s zeal and joy for life will be dearly missed and an inspiration for those she met on her journey through life. We will cherish the precious memories.

Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.