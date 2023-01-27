ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary – Christel Pusina Albus

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Christel Pusina Albus, 99 years old, born on May 7, 1923 in Sensburg, Germany, to Gulius and Emilie Pusina, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023 in her home in Highland Springs, where she lived for the past 60 years.

Christel was preceded in death by her loving husband, Erich Reinhard Albus; and her son, Karl Ludwig Albus; by her parents, Gulius and Emilie Pusina; and eight of her siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Katie Vandjelovic (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Luke, Seth, Jude and Lily Vandjelovic; her sister, Irma Smith; as well as a host of extended family and friends. Christel was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to everyone she met.

Along her husband’s side, Erich, she participated and supported the German-American Sports Club for many years striving to uphold the German customs and traditions in the United States.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231 with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be private.

Christel’s zeal and joy for life will be dearly missed and an inspiration for those she met on her journey through life. We will cherish the precious memories.

Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

