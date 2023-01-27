ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Springs, VA

Obituary – Joseph Henry Schoof III

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Joseph Henry Schoof III, age 79 of Highland Springs, Virginia, passed away on January 23rd, 2023. He is preceded by his parents Joseph H. Schooff Jr. and Ellen J. Schooff, brother, Michael D. Schooff, sister-in-law Crystal B. Schooff.

He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Anne Gmeindl, daughter, Judy Mangum, granddaughter, KateLynn Mangum and great granddaughter Zelda Mangum. As well as numerous extended family.

A Mass of christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd. Henrico, VA, on Sat. Jan. 28th at 1 PM, the family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until the start of the service. Interment will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. Richmond, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Research Hospital at stjude.org

Condolences may be left at Woody Funeral Home – Parham’s website for the Schooff family.

The text below is by Joseph Henry Schooff III

I loved my childhood in Highland Springs. It was all fun and innocent. I lived on Daisy Avenue when we played ball in the Tank Field (Water Tank). We got a log cabin playhouse where we played cowboy and Indians in the backyard. Neighbors would come over to our house on Saturday night to watch the first TV on our street. An old used black and white Zenith with a round screen.

Still in Highland Springs on Oak Avenue. I loved going hunting and fishing with Mouse and Skeeter back in the Chickahominy Swamps behind Highland Springs. We also could go swimming after we chased the snakes away. We also had some great Christmases after midnight Mass at St. John’s Church. I loved high school at Highland Springs. Going to the teen center after school and drinking soda’s and listening to Elvis. I enjoyed hanging around with the gang at B & D Texaco after work in Highland Springs.

My daughter Judy makes me very proud. I love her very much. I have two great brothers Danny and Mike who I love also. And my sister-in-law has been great to my whole family. Especially to my mother. I thank her for that. “Me and my brothers were lucky to have a Mother and Father who loved us very much.” They gave us a good foundation to start life. Meeting Grace Anne is a gift from God. She is an angel. I would be lost without her. I love her very much!

I am proud to have been presented the President’s Award at the Awards Banquet for William Byrd Press held at the Jefferson Hotel in 1989.

2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.

