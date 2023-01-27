Obituary – Mary Rachel Potter Kennedy

Mary Rachel Potter Kennedy, 95, of Henrico, VA, passed away with her family by her side on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 65 years, Robert Carr Kennedy. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia K. Ward and granddaughter, Kayla E. Ward.

Mary was a long-time member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and was part of the choir. She enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her friends. A visitation will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at Bliley’s, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. from 2 to 4 pm. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln. at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tuckahoe YMCA, 9211 Patterson Ave., Henrico, VA 23229.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.