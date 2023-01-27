ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary – Patricia Broaddus Pearman

By Citizen Staff
 4 days ago

Patricia Broaddus Pearman, 87, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 2, 1935, to Eugene Roland Broaddus and Mary Jacobs Broaddus. Pat attended Richmond Professional Institute, where she earned a Bachelor Degree in Education. Following college, she was employed as an elementary school teacher with Henrico County Schools. She loved volunteering with some of her best friends for Meals on Wheels America, an organization that Pat held close to her heart. She enjoyed a weekly outing with friends that she called her breakfast group, to eat and socialize. She was VCU basketball’s biggest fan, and always planned her schedule around games, so she could cheer on the Rams. Many times, you could find her with a book in her hand, or sitting on her front porch visiting with friends and family. She was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and a member of the Tuckahoe Woman’s Club. Her family nicknamed her “Honey Badger” because of her courageous and determined spirit and that she loved her family fiercely. Her children and grandchildren were her most proud accomplishments and brought her a great deal of joy. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, James Warren Pearman; and her daughter, Pamela Pearman Copeland. She is survived by her two sons, James Warren Pearman Jr. “Jay” and his wife, Ashley Albright Pearman, Roland Broaddus Pearman; and her three loving grandchildren, Mary Nicole Copeland, James Broaddus Copeland and Christopher Davis Copeland. Her westie, Clara, was her faithful and loyal companion. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 520 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels America.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

