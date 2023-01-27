Falcons lose close one to La Crescent-Hokah 3-1

Faribault (4-4 Big 9, 8-7 overall) had two things to focus on against La Crescent-Hokah: shut down the No. 2 goalscorer in the state Wyatt Farrell and start strong offensively. There were unsuccessful on both accounts Thursday night.

Farrell scored on a 2-1 and made a nice individual play seven minutes and 53 seconds into the first period and then scored again for his second goal at the 11:35 mark of the first period. La Crescent-Hokah would ultimately win the game 3-1.

Coach Clay Curwin said, "We talked to the kids to start fast out the gates and watch out for Wyatt whenever he's out on the ice. He was able to capitalize on both of his scoring chances and unfortunately we just started slow again and couldn't find our legs until the second and third period."

At the start of the second period, goalie Jacob Scherf made some outstanding saves and kept the Falcons in the game. He made 24 saves in the contest and his great play seemed to spark the Falcons' offense, as they started to pick up the pace, move their feet and force La-Cresent into mistakes that cost them with four penalties in the period.

"Scherf was outstanding," Curwin said. "We were playing hard. Unfortunately, we were unable to capitalize on the those four power plays; that made a big difference."

With no scoring in the second period, Faribault still had a chance to overcome, as senior defenseman Owen Nesburg stepped up and scored a nice snipe on the left side of the goalie to make it 2-1 four minutes and 28 seconds into the third Period.

Juniors Oliver Linnemann and Logan Peroutka were credited with the assists on the power play goal. Right when momentum seemed to be on the Falcons' side, a questionable penalty assessed to Faribault gave La Crescent-Hokah another power play, and Farrell made no mistake in securing his hat trick.

Faribault made it interesting in the final minutes, pulling their goalie and doing a good job of keeping the puck in the La Crescent-Hokah zone, peppering the goalie with six shots on goal in the final minutes of the game. Curwin was not happy about the final result but happy about their third period effort.

"We started to get the puck deep into their zone, go after it and make them make the mistakes. We really started playing hard, and we just ran out of time," he said. "We have been really practicing hard as of late. We are really close as a team, buying into our game plan of just grinding it out. We haven't peaked yet, and that's OK. It's best to peak at the end of the season. We are still sixth in the sectional seedings and can only go up from there.

Faribault travels to Albert Lea Saturday, Jan. 28 for a Big 9 matchup. Game time is 6:15 p.m.