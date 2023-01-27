Seven (SVN) Pool Lounge to Bring Clientele and Community Together Over Cocktails

Few things mingle better than cocktails and a great view, but Caesars Republic Scottsdale aims for an elegant and welcoming experience when it opens in February 2024, General Manager Joe Iturri told What Now Phoenix in a phone interview.

Anyone walking by or staying there can’t miss the Caesars Republic Scottsdale’s first floor restaurants led by Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, and nearby residents will certainly know they can grab a quick bite or coffee at Pronto by Giada. You won’t want to miss the upper floors, however, where anyone can enjoy the seventh-floor haven of a poolside cocktail lounge, properly called Seven (SVN).

“The intention is to really be a part of the community,” Iturri continued, “and be a part of downtown Scottsdale and be a place for the locals to enjoy too.”

What exactly guests can enjoy will be revealed as they approach their February 2024 opening date, but Iturri has some exciting guest mixologists, craft cocktails, and events in mind.

Seven’s elevated poolside lounge will feature elegant dining whether you’re enjoying a daytime swim, an 11 am champagne hour, or a nighttime retreat set against the Camelback Mountains. As Caesar’s first non-gaming hotel, Caesars Republic Scottsdale aims for a luxury experience that all can enjoy.

HCW Hospitality partnered with Studio 11 Design out of Dallas – though they are no strangers to the Scottsdale area – to bring their vision to life. Some of their local designs that you might recognize include Senna House, Canopy Scottsdale, and Hotel Adeline.

Seven does sit on the new hotel’s upper floors, but Iturri insists it is not meant to be exclusive to hotel guests only.

“It will be a combination of our neighbors and the hotel guests with the Camelback Mountains as its backdrop!”

