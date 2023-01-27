ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Seven (SVN) Pool Lounge to Bring Clientele and Community Together Over Cocktails

By Cindy Marie Jenkins
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlQZg_0kTnlHBV00

Few things mingle better than cocktails and a great view, but Caesars Republic Scottsdale aims for an elegant and welcoming experience when it opens in February 2024, General Manager Joe Iturri told What Now Phoenix in a phone interview.

Anyone walking by or staying there can’t miss the Caesars Republic Scottsdale’s first floor restaurants led by Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, and nearby residents will certainly know they can grab a quick bite or coffee at Pronto by Giada. You won’t want to miss the upper floors, however, where anyone can enjoy the seventh-floor haven of a poolside cocktail lounge, properly called Seven (SVN).

“The intention is to really be a part of the community,” Iturri continued, “and be a part of downtown Scottsdale and be a place for the locals to enjoy too.”

What exactly guests can enjoy will be revealed as they approach their February 2024 opening date, but Iturri has some exciting guest mixologists, craft cocktails, and events in mind.

Seven’s elevated poolside lounge will feature elegant dining whether you’re enjoying a daytime swim, an 11 am champagne hour, or a nighttime retreat set against the Camelback Mountains. As Caesar’s first non-gaming hotel, Caesars Republic Scottsdale aims for a luxury experience that all can enjoy.

HCW Hospitality partnered with Studio 11 Design out of Dallas – though they are no strangers to the Scottsdale area – to bring their vision to life. Some of their local designs that you might recognize include Senna House, Canopy Scottsdale, and Hotel Adeline.

Seven does sit on the new hotel’s upper floors, but Iturri insists it is not meant to be exclusive to hotel guests only.

“It will be a combination of our neighbors and the hotel guests with the Camelback Mountains as its backdrop!”



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in Town

Metro Phoenix has an abundance of restaurants. Whether you’re hungry for Mexican, Italian, Cuban, or just want a good old-fashioned burger and fries, there’s an option out there for you. However, despite the ever-growing assortment of dining opportunities in a fast-growing metro area, there is one thing the Valley doesn’t have that many other cities of similar sizes do: celebrity chef restaurants. The majority of name-brand chef restaurants around greater Phoenix are smaller spin-offs, such as the Bobby Flay restaurant coming to the airport, and Guy Fieri’s joint at Chase Field. The lack of celebrity chef-based establishments is going to change in the near future though, as one of the biggest names in food television will be opening not one, but two restaurants in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Cajun Fest & More Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for January 30 through February 5. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kitchen appliance manufacturer expands with another Valley facility

A Wisconsin kitchen appliance maker is set to expand with a second facility in Goodyear. Phoenix-based ViaWest Group and Scottsdale Investment Management broke ground Thursday on a new Sub-Zero Group Inc. facility in Goodyear. The real estate and investment firms are building a new 599,351-square-foot building for the high-end kitchen...
GOODYEAR, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
962
Followers
347
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy