Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Opinion: Do Roanoke leaders want the homeless to die and decrease the surplus population?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Libraries and pediatricians to host “Nourishing Your Baby” workshops
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries are announcing they will hold a lactation and parenting support group for parents. Developed as part of the Feed, Read, and Grow librarian-pediatrician partnership, the Nourishing Your Baby Lactation Support Group will be held at the Williamson Road Branch Library every Tuesday morning from February 7 through April 25.
WDBJ7.com
Better Business Bureau, Botetourt County raise awareness for online scam prevention
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is teaming up with Botetourt County libraries this week by presenting common online scams and how to prevent becoming victims. The BBB says users posing as a loved one asking for money, users posing as a federal agency officer...
WDBJ7.com
Trust House shelter, home to 29 residents in Roanoke, closes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across...
WDBJ7.com
Harvest Foundation, Virginia Legal Aid Society work together to reduce evictions in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Legal Aid Society recently received a grant from The Harvest Foundation to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County. The three-year, $400,000 grant will allow Virginia Legal Aid Society to expand its eviction reduction program. “If residents don’t have stable housing, that creates a cycle...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WDBJ7.com
The Hangout expands opportunities for entertainment in year two
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
WDBJ7.com
Lifelong learning opportunities offered at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) at Virginia Tech is a member-driven, volunteer organization that draws on the wealth of academic and community resources in the New River Valley and beyond to provide intellectual, cultural, and social experiences for curious adults 50 and older. Lyndsay LaLonde, the...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WDBJ7.com
No one hurt in southeast Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community brainstorms solutions to address homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A community forum on homelessness in Roanoke City was held Sunday at Oakland Baptist Church. Around 50 people attended the meeting. Those who attended heard from organizations about their efforts and challenges in addressing homelessness. But the big topic was affordable housing. The Homeless Assistant Team known...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents still dealing with aftermath of burst pipes one month after winter cold snap
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents whose pipes burst during the December cold snap are still dealing with the aftermath a month later. E. Duane Howard had a burst pipe on Christmas that led to his basement flooding. More than a month later, he’s living in a hotel because of the mold.
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Parks and Recreation receives funding to extend Dick & Willie Trail
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dick & Willie Trail in Henry County will soon nearly double in length. Henry County Parks and Recreation received additional funding to connect the two separate Dick & Willie trails together. The trails will be combined, creating a new 11-mile trail from Virginia Avenue...
WDBJ7.com
Students learn about the opportunities of apprenticeship at annual showcase
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - More than a hundred students and their families came out for Roanoke County Public School’s annual Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase at the Salem Civic Center Tuesday night. There, they were greeted by 19 organizations looking to show them what apprenticeships have to offer. “The registered...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg discussing options for affordable housing neighborhoods
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Town Council is discussing new ways to bring affordable housing to the area. Town council discussed “small lot residential zoning” at a Jan. 31 work session. This means finding ways to build neighborhoods of affordable housing to town. These usually have single family...
WDBJ7.com
VDOE error results in funding cuts to Virginia school systems
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A miscalculation from the Virginia Department of Education is resulting in a big financial loss for school districts all across the state. Superintendents in southwest Virginia believe these massive cuts will become costly, especially in rural school districts. “We’re looking at a state revenue loss...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested in North Carolina after Patrick Co. shooting
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Keith Samuel Gunter, 59 of Mt. Airy, NC, has been arrested after a shooting along Chestnut St. in Stuart Thursday. Deputies responded to 315 Chestnut Street around 12:20 p.m. January 26 and found numerous shots had been fired into the building. Three people were inside and told law enforcement that Gunter had left in a vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
Police agencies following up 2022 Lynchburg investigation
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three law enforcement agencies gathered at the Willowbrook apartments in Lynchburg Tuesday as part of a follow-up investigation. Lynchburg Police say their detectives are working with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police to follow up on an “ongoing criminal investigation which occurred during 2022.”
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s city council is looking into solutions for the ongoing affordable housing crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City council is looking at ways to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis. Council is planning to adopt an inclusionary zoning ordinance. This comes after the last city council meeting where members approved a revitalization zone. “We’re just desperate for housing,” councilwoman Trish White-Boyd said....
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
