High court's investigation raises more questions

For all the sound and thunder that accompanied the U.S. Supreme Court’s response to last year’s leak of a draft opinion, the report on the investigation signified nothing.

The outrage the leak and subsequent publication of the draft prompted with Chief Justice John Roberts was palpable. Roberts dubbed the leak “absolutely appalling.” The report, if the 23-page summary truly deserves that description, reflected that tone. Its opening sentences said the leak “was no mere misguided attempt at protest. It was a grave assault on the judicial process.”

Yet the investigation failed to find out who leaked the draft opinion. And what the report doesn’t say is very nearly as damning as what it does.

The Marshal of the Supreme Court led the investigation into the leak, meaning it was not carried out by any independent body. She and her staff interviewed “almost 100 employees,” conducted forensic analyses of computers and received a stamp of approval from Michael Chertoff, who called the investigation “thorough.”

The results show the court and its employees were at best indifferent to the need for security with respect to sensitive documents. Investigators found little reason to believe the systems were hacked. Nor did it find anyone with proper access privileges “accessed or moved the draft opinion,” thus causing an inadvertent breach.

Assuming the conclusions are accurate, the opinion seems to have come into the hands of whoever leaked it through a culture of apathy with regard to protocols designed to prevent leaks of materials the court is not ready to make public. Investigators found “inadequate security” when it came to hard copies of documents and “the absence of mechanisms to track print jobs on Court printers and copiers, and other gaps in security or policies.”

Why are we blaming the culture? Our conclusion is supported by the report’s statement that investigators “cannot eliminate the possibility that the draft opinion was inadvertently or negligently disclosed — for example, by being left in a public space either inside or outside the building.” It seems exceptionally unlikely that option is left open if investigators hadn’t found lapses that pointed to such a possibility.

There is another, more troubling possibility the report cannot lay to rest. Investigators focused on the court’s employees. It says nothing about whether anyone spoke to the justices themselves, though the marshal said she did speak with each justice. The justices were not, however, required to sign the affidavit their employees did stating they did not leak the draft. If one or more of the justices was directly involved the investigators don’t appear to have ever had a chance of finding out.

Such a gaping hole in the investigative process undermines contentions that the probe, carried out by personnel under the court’s authority, was thorough. Investigators appear to have swiftly concluded the justices simply couldn’t have been responsible for the leak, and never questioned that assumption.

This is hardly the first time governments have been damaged due to assumptions like that. The most notorious example is probably the Cambridge Five, a UK spy ring that operated from the 1930s into the 1950s. Suggestions that several of those involved, notably Kim Philby, were potential spies were dismissed out of hand because officials assumed anyone with the spies’ backgrounds would be a spy.

The leak of a Supreme Court opinion doesn’t rise to the level of damage done by that clique, of course. But the 20th Century example does underscore a fundamental risk taken when investigators begin with by assuming some people aren’t worth investigating simply because of who they are. The fact the investigators in this case appear to have made such a basic error is troubling. At best, it raises questions about how much independence they had and how effective their work really was.

The investigation’s conduct and ultimate opacity does conform to the court’s preference to pull back the curtain only as much as is absolutely required. That’s a tendency we have taken issue with previously. It continues to serve the court poorly.

The need to keep draft opinions under wraps is quite real. Discussion and debate can change the outcome, and once released the opinions are parsed in fine detail by other courts. It’s important that the court is clear on when its word is final, and that requires security.

But the court’s integrity also demands that investigations are credible. And, in this case, the court falls short.

