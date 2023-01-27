ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Chiefs Defensive Tackle: 'See Y'all At Burrowhead Stadium'

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The stage is set for this budding rivalry.

CINCINNATI — The fireworks keep building ahead of the AFC Championship game after Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones played into the "Burrowhead Stadium" narrative.

The Defensive Player of the Year finalist called Arrowhead Stadium "Burrowhead" multiple times on Friday.

"It's like a full 360, right?" Jones said. "Same thing, same circumstances (at) Burrowhead Stadium."

"Did you say Burrowhead?" a reporter asked.

"Yeah. Burrowhead Stadium, right?" Jones responded.

All of this came after Mike Hilton's Mic'd Up clip against Buffalo, where he referred to the Chiefs' home spot as "Burrowhead."

The bulletin board material has flowed out of both teams over the past week, and now all that's left is 60 minutes to settle things on GEHA Field.

Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

