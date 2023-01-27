Despite doing an admirable job weathering the storm during Anthony Davis’ absence, the Lakers still find themselves in an uphill battle. At 23-27, the team currently sits 13th in the Western Conference but are just mere games away from sneaking back into playoff contention. That said, they will need to jump multiple teams in the standings to do so, and will likely be jostling for positioning amongst that cluster of clubs from here on out.

