RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s trash talking on Pistons draws strong message from Dwane Casey
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was heated on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, as he was spotted multiple times chirping at their opponents–both players and coaches alike–throughout the night. According to Detroit assistant coach Jerome Allen, he had some words with Doncic after he believed that the Mavs star disrespected head coach Dwane Casey.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
"I don’t broadcast that, I don’t show that off a lot" - Tracy McGrady on his low-key AAU program
T-Mac's program has a perk which teaches his pupils about the reality of life
Wizards’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
It has been an interesting past week or so for the Washington Wizards. Despite being panned by fans and pundits alike for their confusing NBA trade deadline strategy, the Wizards have gone on to win six straight games – four since trading away the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft in Rui Hachimura.
silverscreenandroll.com
3 trades that make sense for the Lakers after acquiring Rui Hachimura
Despite doing an admirable job weathering the storm during Anthony Davis’ absence, the Lakers still find themselves in an uphill battle. At 23-27, the team currently sits 13th in the Western Conference but are just mere games away from sneaking back into playoff contention. That said, they will need to jump multiple teams in the standings to do so, and will likely be jostling for positioning amongst that cluster of clubs from here on out.
Michael Jordan's Brand Has Earned An Incredible $19 Billion In The Last 5 Years
Michael Jordan's brand has reportedly made $19 billion over last 5 years for Nike.
Luka Doncic ‘Chirps Back’ at Pistons: 4 Big Takeaways From Mavs Win
Luka Doncic’s return to the lineup came with a 53-point performance in Monday's victory over the Detroit Pistons. DallasBasketball.com has some key takeaways.
dallasexpress.com
Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons
Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
“I learned everything like a soldier” - Zach Randolph recalls his first years playing alongside Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace
Zach Randolph talks about the humble beginnings of his career, as well as how playing alongside NBA's greats Scottie Pippen and Rasheed Wallace helped him develop into the player he became
