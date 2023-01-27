ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

It has been an interesting past week or so for the Washington Wizards. Despite being panned by fans and pundits alike for their confusing NBA trade deadline strategy, the Wizards have gone on to win six straight games – four since trading away the ninth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft in Rui Hachimura.
silverscreenandroll.com

3 trades that make sense for the Lakers after acquiring Rui Hachimura

Despite doing an admirable job weathering the storm during Anthony Davis’ absence, the Lakers still find themselves in an uphill battle. At 23-27, the team currently sits 13th in the Western Conference but are just mere games away from sneaking back into playoff contention. That said, they will need to jump multiple teams in the standings to do so, and will likely be jostling for positioning amongst that cluster of clubs from here on out.
dallasexpress.com

Doncic Scores 53 | Mavs Rally Past Pistons

Luka Doncic scored 53 points as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons 111-105 at the American Airlines Center on Monday night. Doncic returned to the lineup after spraining his left ankle less than four minutes into last Thursday’s game at Phoenix and subsequently missing Saturday’s game at Utah.
