Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are comparing all the past Fire-type starter designs, and are convinced Skeledirge is finally a step in the right direction. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have been settling into the Paldea region with plenty of new Pokemon species. This includes the three new starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Starters can cause a good deal of controversy when prepping to delve into a new chapter of the series, and the Gen 9 set hasn’t escaped the critical lens. However, fans have been pleasantly surprised – especially regarding Fuecoco.

1 DAY AGO