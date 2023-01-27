Read full article on original website
Healthy fast-food chain Salad and Go plans to open new location in League City
Salad and Go will open its first three locations in the Houston area in February with one in League City. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Arizona-based Salad and Go aims to open one of its first Houston area locations at 2590 E. League City Parkway, League City, on Feb. 22, said Loren Brown, media relations account executive at BizCom Associates.
Beloved local chef brings new fusions to Mexican cuisine through Gordo Niños
Deep-fried rolled chicken flautas topped with guacamole, cheddar cheese, cotija, and covered with Lean Sauce and Mexican ketchup. (Photos by Sarah Parker/Community Impact) Angel Trinidad Gonzalez, known locally as Chef Machete, is the owner and head chef of Gordo Niños, which has two Bay Area restaurants. He was born...
Kata Robata owners bringing new sushi concept to former location of Vincent's in Montrose
A new sushi concept is coming to the former location of Vincent's in Montrose and is slated to open in the spring. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Katami—a sushi-focused concept—is coming to Montrose this spring at 2701 W. Dallas St., Houston. The brand is chef Manabu Horiuchi, nicknamed chef Hori,...
The Cuterie curates fast-casual spot for charcuterie spreads in Conroe
The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy The Cuterie) The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. Co-owners Amanda Starley and Ashley Snell said they created the concept alongside three other co-owners and plan to offer handcrafted individual charcuterie boards that are customizable with meats, cheeses and sweet and savory additions.
Salad and Go slated to fill Sugar Land bowls by fall 2023
Salad and Go, an Arizona-based health-focused fast food venture is slated to come to Sugar Land by fall of 2023. Image taken is from the franchise's Paradise Village location. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go, an Arizona-based healthy-living drive-thru, is set to open its Sugar Land location by fall...
Fort Bend Star
Review: Mama's Café & Brews offers modern twist on Southern comfort food
Here's a piece of biographical detail about myself that I don't often discuss. Shortly after returning to Texas from California in the mid-1990s, I took a job as a waiter at the former Black-Eyed Pea restaurant on FM 1092 in Missouri City while going to college. I'll just lay it...
Forever Beauty Hair Studio adds color to Tomball community
Forever Beauty Hair Studio, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, will host a grand opening event Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. in Tomball. (Courtesy Gisela Maldonado) Forever Beauty Hair Studio, located at 17138 N. Eldridge Parkway, Tomball, will host a grand opening event Feb. 4 from 5-7 p.m. Owner Gisela...
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
Houston City Council to vote on budgets for Main Street/Market Square, Upper Kirby, Southwest Houston TIRZs
Houston City Council will discuss and vote on fiscal year 2023-24 budgets for three local tax increment reinvestment zones. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Houston City Council will vote on the 2023 budgets for three tax increment reinvestment zones—Main Street/Market Square, Upper Kirby and Southwest Houston—as well as multiyear capital improvement plans at the council's weekly meeting Feb. 2.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
Houston-based health care company opens new emergency room in Friendswood
A new emergency room opened in Friendswood in January 2023. (Courtesy HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest) HCA Houston Healthcare opened a new location in January at 225 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood. The HCA Houston ER 24/7 in Friendswood is a department of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. The new ER is...
Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians
RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
Pearland ends 2022 with second-lowest unemployment in region
Pearland ranked low on a list of 17 Gulf Coast cities' unemployment rates for December 2022. (Community Impact staff) A report showed the city of Pearland’s unemployment rate in December 2022 as one of the lowest in the Gulf Coast region. The December 2022 Houston Area Employment Situation report...
Cathy Hernandez makes KPRC 2 return after 3-month maternity leave
The longtime reporter gave birth to her second child back in October 2022.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
New Pearland animal shelter, adoption center hosts grand opening
The new Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will offer adoption services; hold impounded animals that are stray, abandoned or quarantined; and provide microchipping. (Courtesy Pexels) The new Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter and Adoption Center held a grand opening event Jan. 21 at 8311 Freedom Drive, Pearland.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
fox26houston.com
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
Community Impact Houston
