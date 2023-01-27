ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cuterie curates fast-casual spot for charcuterie spreads in Conroe

The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. (Courtesy The Cuterie) The Cuterie, a fast-casual eatery, is slated to open in April at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Ste. 100, Conroe. Co-owners Amanda Starley and Ashley Snell said they created the concept alongside three other co-owners and plan to offer handcrafted individual charcuterie boards that are customizable with meats, cheeses and sweet and savory additions.
Houston City Council to vote on budgets for Main Street/Market Square, Upper Kirby, Southwest Houston TIRZs

Houston City Council will discuss and vote on fiscal year 2023-24 budgets for three local tax increment reinvestment zones. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) Houston City Council will vote on the 2023 budgets for three tax increment reinvestment zones—Main Street/Market Square, Upper Kirby and Southwest Houston—as well as multiyear capital improvement plans at the council's weekly meeting Feb. 2.
Construction in Midtown set to begin on $45M project to house 149 homeless Houstonians

RoseMary’s Place apartments, located at 3300 Caroline St. in Midtown, will provide 149 housing units to underserved and homeless individuals. The four-story building set across the street from Houston Community College’s central campus is financially supported by Hurricane Harvey recovery funds provided by the city of Houston and Harris County. (Rendering courtesy NHP Foundation)
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
