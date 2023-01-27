Read full article on original website
Lobos Visit Utah State in Search of 20th Win of the Season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team will begin the second half of its Mountain West schedule on Wednesday night when it visits Utah State. Game time in Logan is 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. New Mexico...
Lobos Begin Homestand with UNLV Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM takes a three-game win streak into two big home games this week, starting with MW-leader UNLV (20-2, 10-0 in the MW) on Thursday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. with the game streamed on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game will celebrate National Girls and Women...
Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball out of Top 25, preparing for the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time this season, the UNM men’s basketball team has slipped out of the AP Top 25 basketball poll after a week that saw them win a game and lose one. The Lobos were the 25th-ranked team in the country when they lost by three points to Nevada in double […]
Parsons named MW Track Athlete of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pair of personal bests last week at the New Mexico Team Open earned Lobo senior Stefanie Parsons Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week honors announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Parsons finished second in the invitational mile last Friday at the Albuquerque Convention...
Lobos in Sixth After Opening Day of Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
TUCSON, Ariz. –– The New Mexico men’s golf team opened play Monday at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at the Tucson Country Club, its first event of the spring. When play was suspended due to darkness, the Lobos were in sixth place at 9-under midway through the second round.
Lobos’ XC 7 earn USTFCCCA all-academic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The seven New Mexico cross country runners who lifted the team to a national runner-up finish last November have each been named all-academic for the 2022 season announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Samree Dishon, Abigail Goldstein, Emma Heckel,...
Three Lobos Honored at Senior Meet vs NMSU
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to their bitter rival New Mexico State on Saturday by a score of 171-124. This was New Mexico’s 2022-23 season senior meet, in which three Lobos were honored. Maddie Deucher, a backstroker from El Paso,...
UNM, NMSU request capital outlay funds for athletic facility upgrades
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are asking for millions of dollars from state lawmakers for upgrades to their athletic facilities. In this legislative session, UNM is asking for a total of about $13.4 million to help with about nine different projects. The requests include everything from tennis […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Albuquerque waits for lawmakers to consider approving a $10-million dollar fund to help pay for warrant serving operations in the metro-area, city officials are unveiling a plan detailing how they’ll use the money, if approved. Albuquerque’s mayor and police chief are expected to discuss the plan at a news […]
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
4 suspects charged in shooting of college student
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four young adults are facing charges after a college student was shot in the face while driving on Central, and investigators say, she was not the intended target. According to a criminal complaint, the young woman was driving near Central and Juan Tabo last week when she was shot in the eye. […]
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
A llama just celebrated a very special day!
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours
Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
Albuquerque pot shops partner with weed-delivering company
If you don't want to make the trek to the dispensary, a local company is trying to help you out.
Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
1 dead after Louisiana Boulevard crash, APD says
Police are investigating a traffic death.
