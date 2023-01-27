ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

golobos.com

Lobos Visit Utah State in Search of 20th Win of the Season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team will begin the second half of its Mountain West schedule on Wednesday night when it visits Utah State. Game time in Logan is 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. New Mexico...
LOGAN, UT
golobos.com

Lobos Begin Homestand with UNLV Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM takes a three-game win streak into two big home games this week, starting with MW-leader UNLV (20-2, 10-0 in the MW) on Thursday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. with the game streamed on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game will celebrate National Girls and Women...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Parsons named MW Track Athlete of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pair of personal bests last week at the New Mexico Team Open earned Lobo senior Stefanie Parsons Mountain West Track Athlete of the Week honors announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Parsons finished second in the invitational mile last Friday at the Albuquerque Convention...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos’ XC 7 earn USTFCCCA all-academic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The seven New Mexico cross country runners who lifted the team to a national runner-up finish last November have each been named all-academic for the 2022 season announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Samree Dishon, Abigail Goldstein, Emma Heckel,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Three Lobos Honored at Senior Meet vs NMSU

Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to their bitter rival New Mexico State on Saturday by a score of 171-124. This was New Mexico’s 2022-23 season senior meet, in which three Lobos were honored. Maddie Deucher, a backstroker from El Paso,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Albuquerque waits for lawmakers to consider approving a $10-million dollar fund to help pay for warrant serving operations in the metro-area, city officials are unveiling a plan detailing how they’ll use the money, if approved. Albuquerque’s mayor and police chief are expected to discuss the plan at a news […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

4 suspects charged in shooting of college student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four young adults are facing charges after a college student was shot in the face while driving on Central, and investigators say, she was not the intended target. According to a criminal complaint, the young woman was driving near Central and Juan Tabo last week when she was shot in the eye. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
Scrubs Magazine

Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours

Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Proposed utility merger in New Mexico prompts recusal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the governor’s picks for a powerful regulatory commission has recused himself from any decisions involving a proposed multibillion-dollar merger between a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola and New Mexico’s largest electric utility. Commissioner Patrick O’Connell’s recusal came just weeks after he was appointed to the Public Regulation Commission under a new structure in which the governor appoints members from a list of candidates vetted by a nominating panel. Previously, voters elected the commissioners. O’Connell in a filing Friday cited the reason for his voluntary recusal as previous testimony he gave on behalf of a proposed settlement related to the merger while he worked for an environmental group. O’Connell also had previously served as a resource planner for Public Service Co. of New Mexico. The merger case is pending before the state Supreme Court after the elected members of the previous Public Regulation Commission rejected the $8 billion acquisition. The commission had shared the concerns of a hearing examiner who warned of reliability risks and the potential for higher prices in a state with one of the nation’s highest poverty rates.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

