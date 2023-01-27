VSP seeks public’s help in finding Madison man involved in hit-and-run wreck

Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect from a Thursday morning hit-and-run crash in Madison County. The crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. yesterday, along the 5600 block of U.S. Route 29 (S. Seminole Trail) in the vicinity of Shelby Road. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Rt. 29 when it rear-ended a Subaru SUV. The driver in the Subaru and a passenger in that vehicle were transported to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the Silverado, Joseph N. Jenkins, 35, of Madison fled the scene on foot. Jenkins is 6-foot-2 inches, 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing an olive-green hat with an olive-green shirt, blue jeans, and work boots. Jenkins is believed to be driving a stolen 2015 Ford F-350, white in color with dark trim. VSP doesn’t know Virginia registration information. If the public sees anyone matching the suspect’s description, please call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.