Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: LA Linked to All-Star Point Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago

A championship pedigree may be what the Lakers need manning the position.

There's no question that Russell Westbrook coming off the bench has been a game changer for the Lakers. The contract on the other hand is something to peel eyes away so perhaps the Lakers may look at a cheaper option with Fred VanVleet .

The Raptors point guard got paid a four year $85 million contract after helping the team earn their first NBA championship in franchise history. VanVleet is now on the final year of his contract and it is believed he will not exercise his team option.

The 29 year old point guard provides a scoring option at the point guard position (19.1 points per game) while also having a knack to dish out assists (6.3 per game). It's an option the Lakers may choose to explore but draft capital will have to be involved with many others keeping an eye on VanVleet (via Bleacher Report ).

Either the Raptors and VanVleet will extend their marriage, or the team will look to get value for him in a trade before the deadline. If it's the latter, several playoff contenders (at least teams that consider themselves playoff contenders) would have interest, such as the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. So, too, would the Orlando Magic, per multiple NBA sources.

If the Lakers part ways with draft picks then of course they'd also have to pay him to a hefty contract. This will be another win-now move for the Lakers especially with LeBron James ' career with the team in question, but will this be enough to propel them over the top?

Los Angeles, CA
