JUST IN: Michigan Announces New Quarterbacks Coach

On Friday, the University of Michigan announced the hiring of Kirk Campbell as the new quarterbacks coach.

Just weeks after the firing of former quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss, the Michigan Wolverines announced his replacement on Friday. Kirk Campbell, the former quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion University in 2020 and 2021, served as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines in 2022.

"Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year," said Harbaugh in a statement. "Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan," said Kirk Campbell. "I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily. I look forward to helping Team 144 reach new heights in 2023. Today, and every day, it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!"

You can read the full press release from the University of Michigan here .

