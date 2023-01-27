ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

John Collins on Suns' Radar According to Bleacher Report

By Remy Mastey
Inside The Suns
Inside The Suns
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4YEr_0kTndXLZ00

The Phoenix Suns may have their eyes set on John Collins approaching the Feb. 9 trade deadline according to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus

Leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns can’t seem to keep their names out of trade rumors.

According to Bleacher Report ’s Eric Pincus, the Suns are one of the eight teams that have been linked to Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins.

"Collins is one of the most talked-about names on the trade market all season; he's been connected to various teams, including the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Mavericks and Clippers," said Pincus.

Collins is currently averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is on pace for his worst offensive season since his rookie campaign where he averaged 10.5 points.

While Collins would be a great addition for Phoenix, the emergence of Cam Johnson since his injury makes this very tricky. Johnson’s 14.8 points per game is better than what Collins is producing for Atlanta.

Phoenix wanted to promote Johnson to a starting role; Would either him or Collins be okay with taking a reduced role?

Phoenix may want to focus more on acquiring a guard as Chris Paul might need someone that he can rely on to eat up big minutes especially in the playoffs where the 37-year-old has a track record of suffering injuries.

On the other hand, trading for Collins is enticing because of his size and ability to play both in the post and at the perimeter. Collins paired up with Ayton in the front court could be a scary sight for opponents to match up against.

As the Suns are currently constructed, their power forwards are more 3 and D type players but the addition of Collins would add more versatility hence making them more unpredictable to read.

Is trading for Collins the right move for Phoenix to make? It's up to James Jones and the Suns' front office to figure that out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Inside The Suns

Inside The Suns

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
996
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSuns brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Phoenix Suns.

 https://www.si.com/nba/suns

Comments / 0

Community Policy