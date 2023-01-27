Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready San Antonio: Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's Grand Opening!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Finishes Near Last In National Coffee Rankings. Did They Get This Wrong?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
7 San Antonio staycation spots to spoil your special someone this Valentine's Day
Can you hear that? It's the sound of Valentine's Day, approaching fast and without mercy upon couples who forgot to plan something for the most romantic holiday of the year. Don't fret y'all: Alamo City is bursting with romance, and we've got you covered with the best staycation spots for Valentine's Day in San Antonio.Eilan Hotel and SpaWho says you need to book an expensive trip to Tuscany to prove your love when the Eilan Hotel is right here in town? The beautiful 100-acre property has romantic views, a relaxing spa (a couple's massage is a must), a locally-sourced menu...
Four-day Americana festival rolls out the camping mats for 36th year near San Antonio
Music festivals nearby are one of the best benefits of city living, but sometimes they could stand to be a bit more rural — even if they’re not country festivals. OId Settler’s Music Festival fills that niche without sacrificing relevance; the festival, taking place this year from April 20-23, brings in some of the best names in folk, Americana, and Southern traditions. As announced on January 25, this means 31 groups and solo artists across four days of camping and enjoying the outdoors in Dale, about an hour-and-a-half northeast of San Antonio.Old Settler’s Homestead, a 145-acre ranchland, has been hosting...
Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green comet approaching San Antonio
The world is buzzing with news of an approaching astronomical body, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), more often referred to in the news and social media as "the green comet." Its most recent appearance was 50,000 years ago — compared to the about 200,000 years since modern humans emerged."While the pictures of it have been impressive, its visual appearance differs greatly," explains Joe Wheelock, public program specialist at the McDonald Observatory at the University of Texas at Austin. "Currently you might glimpse it with the unaided eye as a fuzzy patch of light[,] but you would need to be away from...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
All eyes are center stage thanks to this list of music-forward performances in the next few days. See Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in concert or enjoy lights and lasers accompanied by the music of Pink Floyd. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Friday, January 27The Public Theater of San Antonio presents Nina Simone: Four WomenExperience the gripping and personal journey of four women and their individual experiences with colorism through the lens of Nina Simone’s music. This production at The Public Theater...
San Antonio Home & Garden Show returns with HGTV star
Almost everyone has something they'd like to change in their home. It could be a threadbare beige carpet in the bathroom soaking up stray glops of Garnier Fructis. Perhaps it's a Tuscan kitchen that's one breadstick short of announcing, "when you're here, you're family." Luckily, the San Antonio Spring Home & Garden Show will soon be back to provide plenty of inspiration.The family-friendly exhibition will be returning to the Alamodome February 24-26 with hundreds of experts showcasing up-to-the-minute home products and services. Real estate developer and media personality Ati Williams will headline and maybe spill some behind-the-scenes tea on HGTV's...
4 San Antonio culinary pioneers win $21K from the Texas Food & Wine Alliance
Texas’ skyrocketing culinary scene is about to get a huge boost. The Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s grant program has awarded $107,500 to 19 culinary innovators around the state. This marks the Alliance’s 11th year providing funding to support culinary projects contributing to local communities.The award winners were announced in a ceremony at Austin's Holdsworth Center on January 21. A private panel of distinguished culinary experts chose the winners out of 40 grant applications this year. Nine winners hail from Austin, three from Dallas-Fort Worth, three from Houston, and four from San Antonio. The awards range from $1,500 to $10,000,...
H-E-B opens first location in growing San Antonio suburb
Cibolo may have experienced explosive growth in the past two decades, but one nagging thing was missing. While Main Street was blossoming into a dining destination, the bedroom community still didn’t have its own H-E-B.That changed on January 25, when the beloved San Antonio-based grocer debuted at 850 FM1103 #100. Complete with curbside and home delivery and a full-service pharmacy, the state-of-the-art facility offers 110,000 square feet of floor space, providing everything from cat food to charcuterie.Other highlights include a bakery making artisan bread and the chain’s signature tortillas, a deli with an expansive cheese selection, a meat market with...
7 San Antonio restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Seven San Antonio restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. San Antonio restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned three national nominations...
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0