Texas State

AMC Theaters Is Offering $5 Tickets For 'Wakanda Forever' & More In Feb.!

AMC Theaters is offering $5 movie tickets during the month of February to watch films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Woman King, and more to celebrate Black History Month. Celebrate Black History Month with family and friends with a selection of films that will inspire and encourage discussion from...
Mashed

The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock

Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
AUSTIN, TX
Pitchfork

Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List

Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
Collider

Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement

As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elvis: Where to stream, how to watch Oscar-nominated movie

The 2023 Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, and Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, ended up with eight nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Cinematography (Mandy Walker) and Film Editing. In the Best Picture category, Elvis is one of 10 films nominated along with: Everything Everywhere All at...
Collider

'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina' to Film Action Sequence in Prague

After the success of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the franchise took a new form with its own universe. While fans will soon see Keanu Reeves continuing the story in Chapter 4, there’s another feature that’s gripped their attention — the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina. The spin-off is set in the present timeline unlike the prequel series The Continental, which will tell us the story of a young Winston. Recently, cinematographer, Duane Charles Manwiller, revealed that the upcoming feature will shoot some of its action sequences in Prague.
The Associated Press

Baz Luhrmann Signs Deal With Warner Bros. Pictures

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that the Studio has signed a first look deal with director/writer/producer Baz Luhrmann. The news comes on the heels of the critical acclaim and commercial success of his most recent film, “Elvis,” which continues to earn accolades—most recently an impressive eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture—and which returns to theaters across North America this weekend for a limited engagement. The announcement was made today by Warner Bros. Pictures Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005815/en/ Baz Luhrmann - Photo credit: Trent Mitchell
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

How ‘Women Talking’ Pulled Off the Riskiest Change From the Book to the Movie

Sarah Polley’s Oscar-nominated “Woman Talking” is based on the 2018 novel by Miriam Toews of the same name. But when adapting the book for the big screen, the team made one major shift in the editing room that changed the emotional tone of the film entirely. According to editor Christopher Donaldson, he and Polley decided to removed the character of August (Ben Whishaw) as the story’s narrator and reworked it so that Autje (Kate Hallett) would tell the story. When Polley was writing her adaptation of the novel, about a group of Mennonite women and young girls who are trapped in...
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Wins Best Picture At AARP Movies For Grownups Awards

Paramount’s newly minted Oscar Best Picture nominee Top Gun: Maverick won Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, held Saturday at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The Tom Cruise-starring sequel beat out competition for the group’s marquee award that included fellow Oscar nominees in Warner Bros’ Elvis, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal/Amblin’s The Fabelmans, Focus Features’ Tár and Orion/UAR’s Women Talking as well as Sony’s The Woman King. Elvis‘ Baz Luhrmann won the Best Director award and the film took the Best Time Capsule award, giving it the most wins on the night of any movie. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere...
tvinsider.com

Paramount+ and Showtime Merging, ‘Three Women,’ ‘Let the Right One In,’ & ‘American Gigolo’ Canceled

Paramount’s linear channel and streaming service, Paramount+, is merging with Showtime and its streaming platform. As a result, Showtime has canceled two of its programs, Let the Right One In and American Gigolo, and will not be airing Three Women, which was currently in development. Executives have also warned that there will be layoffs for employees in the coming weeks.
102.5 The Bone

AMC Theatres slashing prices to $5 for 'Wakanda Forever', 'Devotion' and more for Black History Month

AMC Theatres has announced it is dropping ticket prices to $5 to celebrate diversity on the big screen during Black History Month. From February 3 to March 2, more than 200 AMC locations will screen various films as part of the initiative. February 3-9 will see the acclaimed historic movie Till starring Danielle Deadwyler playing at AMC theaters; the week of February 10-16 will play the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors; February 17-23 will be Oscar winner Viola Davis in The Woman King; and the final week, February 24 to March 2, will be Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and company in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a press release, Elizabeth Frank, AMC's executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer, noted the $5 movie offering is part of the company's "long-standing commitment and track record of inclusive programming and initiatives that highlight diverse, creative talent behind the camera and on the big screen."
Fort Worth, TX
