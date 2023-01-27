Read full article on original website
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
Dallas' Longhorn Ballroom reveals first acts to perform at restored venue
The big acts are coming out for Dallas' famed Longhorn Ballroom, slated for a comeback in spring 2023.The historic venue, currently in the final throes of a renovation by Kessler Presents, is anticipated to softly reopen at the end of March, and already has shows on the books by epic performers including Asleep at The Wheel, Old Crow Medicine Show, Joshua Ray Walker, and Emmy Lou Harris. Harris' show on April 22 will be the first at the Longhorn for this long-reigning Americana queen. Kessler Presents is the team headed by historical steward Edwin Cabaniss, who also restored the Kessler Theater in...
Dallas reels in impressive ranking among 25 best big cities to be a filmmaker
Good news for cinephiles and aspiring directors: Dallas has landed a top-25 spot among the best big cities to live and work as a moviemaker in 2023, and Fort Worth has made the list, too. Coming in at No. 20 (down from No. 15 in 2022 and No. 12 in 2021) on MovieMaker Magazine's annual list, Dallas joins four other Texas cities in the top 25: Austin (No. 12), Houston (No. 21), San Antonio (No. 22), and Fort Worth (No. 25).MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits whenever possible —...
Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Dallas
Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Dallas, Lil Wayne will also perform at House of Blues in Houston on May 2 and at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named the...
Fall Out Boy reaches for the stars with new tour with stop in Dallas
Rock band Fall Out Boy will bring their 2023 headlining tour, "So Much For (Tour) Dust," to Dallas with a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday, June 28.The tour will travel to 29 cities across North America over the course of 46 days, starting with a big show on June 21 at Wrigley Field in their hometown of Chicago, one of several stadium shows on the tour.In addition to the Dallas date, they will also play at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands outside of Houston on June 27.The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming new...
Luke Bryan trucks to Dallas-Fort Worth for 2 'Country On Tour' stops
Luke Bryan fans, clear your calendars in late September 2023. The five-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge is making not one but two stops in North Texas on his "Country On Tour."He'll play Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion on September 28, then scoot over to Fort Worth for a show at Dickies Arena on September 29. The only other Texas stop on his 36-city tour will be in Lubbock, on July 27. (So sorry, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.)Special guests throughout the tour will include up-and-coming country artists Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston,...
Black Sheep Coffee from the U.K. comes to U.S. with debut in Dallas
A coffee shop from the U.K. with celebrity ties is opening its first U.S. location in Dallas. Called Black Sheep Coffee, it's a growing chain based in London with a renegade stance: to champion the robusta coffee bean, one overlooked by most coffee snobs. Black Sheep was founded in London in 2013 by friends Gabriel Shohet and Eirik Holth, who loved coffee and wanted to start their own business. They've built it into a chain with 60-plus locations including cafés and take-out shops across England, Scotland, Wales, France, and the Philippines. The Dallas shop will open at 6240 E. Mockingbird Ln., in...
Nickelback's upcoming tour stop rocks this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Juggernaut rock band Nickelback is touring summer 2023 with stop in Dallas. Nickelback is back: Canadian-born rock juggernaut Nickelback is going on tour in summer 2023 to support their new album, Get Rollin'. Called the "Get Rollin’ Tour," it'll hit 38 cities, including Dallas on July 22 at Dos Equis Pavilion.2. Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves. If you're a...
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
kurv.com
Fatal Ten Car Pileup, Other Crashes Caused By Freezing Weather
The freezing weather is being blamed for hundreds of crashes on Texas roads. Among them is a ten-car pileup in Austin Tuesday morning that killed one person and a collision involving multiple 18-wheelers in Kerrville that has shut down part of I-10. In Fort Worth, officials said more than 100...
tpr.org
TPR's 2022 coverage of the Uvalde school shooting
The morning of Tuesday, May 24, 2022, began quietly at Texas Public Radio. The newsroom was quiet and mostly empty. It was an election day, and most of the staff rested at home before beginning a long night of political coverage. But then, a question was asked: Did anyone know...
Nothing but love for these 3 can't-fail Valentine's Day gift ideas
The countdown is on, and if you're still searching for just the right Valentine's Day gift, we've got three unique ways to show your sweetheart how much you care. Photo courtesy of Omni DallasA membership to Mokara Spa at Omni Dallas is a gift that keeps on giving. Photo courtesy of James AveryEach ring is handcrafted to tell a unique story. Photo courtesy of Jessica AttieGive only the best. James Avery Artisan JewelryCelebrate the one you love with jewelry that's been proudly crafted in the Texas...
Event celebrating Dallas' Braniff Airways a must for fashion & flying buffs
Dallas' original hometown airline is having a moment: Braniff International will celebrate its 95th anniversary with an event that promises to be a must for fashion and airline buffs alike.Called The Braniff Style Tour & Fashion Show, it'll take place on March 11 at the Alexander Mansion, with David Preziosi, Braniff Airways Foundation Board Member and Executive Director of Texas Historical Foundation, presenting a program on what a release calls one of the most revolutionary airlines in history. The event will include lunch and a mini fashion show featuring Braniff’s epochal flight attendant uniforms created by haute couture fashion designers Emilio...
Save the date for these 13 must-attend Dallas galas and luncheons of spring 2023
With the busy holiday season behind us, it's time to start looking forward to all the bounties of spring. And in Dallas, that means not just wildflowers and baseball, but all the glitzy galas and lavish luncheons that benefit beloved nonprofits. This season sees a coterie of Hollywood and Broadway stars as event headliners - Nicole Kidman, Rob Lowe, and Patti Lupone among them. Art Ball has become an even more exclusive black-tie gala, and Mad Hatter's has reformatted from a tea party to a luncheon - with the most majestic theme yet. Here are the dates and events to...
Plano clocks in as least affordable U.S. city for minimum-wage earners, report says
Despite recently being named the best city for raising a family and a good place for remote workers, Plano is the absolute worst if you're only earning minimum wage.In a recent SmartAsset study evaluating minimum wage for adjusted cost of living, the North Texas city tied with Honolulu as the city in America where minimum wage buys the least. The study adjusted the prevailing minimum wage to account for cost of living in 79 cities. Once cost of living is factored in, the $7.25 minimum wage in Plano is the worst, worth only $6.47. Dallas didn't fare too well either,...
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend around Dallas will be heavy on events from local groups, with one big notable exception. There will be a national tour of a Broadway musical, a film festival, cirque performers, two symphony concerts, a local theater production, a preview of the new Texas Rangers team, a new art exhibition, a Japanese drumming group, and an opera concert featuring all female conductors.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 26Denton Black Film FestivalThe Denton Black Film...
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
Speakeasy with secret red phone booth entry is dialing into The Colony
A speakeasy bar concept from Atlanta that's been plotting a DFW location for a couple of years is inching closer to reality. Called Red Phone Booth, it'll open in the Grotto at Grandscape, at 5774 Grandscape Blvd. #100 in The Colony, and a release says it's coming in March.Red Phone Booth features old-school Prohibition-style cocktails, cigars, and small plates. It's owned and operated by Stephen de Haan with actor/whiskey and cigar enthusiast Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Band of Brothers, Clarice and The Kids Are Alright).The Grandscape location was originally forecast to open in 2021, back when speakeasy bars...
Dallas suburb moves into top-15 spot on U-Haul’s list of growing cities
More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to North Texas were mostly pointed toward Richardson, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Richardson as No. 15 among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022.The Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe rank at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively. They were the only other Texas cities to make the list.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second...
