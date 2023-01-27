With the busy holiday season behind us, it's time to start looking forward to all the bounties of spring. And in Dallas, that means not just wildflowers and baseball, but all the glitzy galas and lavish luncheons that benefit beloved nonprofits. This season sees a coterie of Hollywood and Broadway stars as event headliners - Nicole Kidman, Rob Lowe, and Patti Lupone among them. Art Ball has become an even more exclusive black-tie gala, and Mad Hatter's has reformatted from a tea party to a luncheon - with the most majestic theme yet. Here are the dates and events to...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO