LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
LAPD assists state task force on human trafficking, nets 116 arrests
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A statewide multi-agency task force targeting human trafficking resulted in the arrests of 368 people — 116 by LAPD investigators — and the rescue of 131 victims, authorities said Wednesday. Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was conducted over seven days in nine counties, including...
Disney to Disney: Breeze Airways offers fare discounts ahead of its debut at John Wayne Airport
SANTA ANA, Calif. — What better way to introduce yourself than a fare sale?. As Breeze Airways begins service at John Wayne Airport this month, the domestic low-fare airline looks to lure familiar and new local customers with discounted rates from its new destination in Santa Ana to its hubs in Orlando or Provo, Utah.
LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for safety, housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration. Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing. Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department...
Housing advocates push for renters' right to counsel
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles City Council will vote on a sweeping package of tenant protections in the coming weeks, but tenants’ rights advocates say a crucial ordinance is missing — the renter’s right to counsel. Organizers with Strategic Actions for a Just Economy, or SAJE,...
South LA could see its 1st Costco — with adjacent affordable apartments
LOS ANGELES — Costco members who’ve long dreamed of being able to instantly transport jumbo packs of toilet paper to their homes could soon have that opportunity in South Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the real estate firm Thrive Living announced its plan to convert a five-acre site in Baldwin Village into a building that will include hundreds of apartments — and a Costco.
Madison Police Chief says Tyre Nichols case set back relationships his department is building with the community
MADISON, Wis. — Disturbing video was released last week by the Memphis Police Department of motorist Tyre Nichols being beaten, kicked and pepper sprayed by police officers. Five officers were fired and are now charged in the death of Nichols. A sixth officer was disciplined. As many watched the...
The SoCalendar: What you need to do this weekend
Runs until Feb. 15 at 7174 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Throw it back to the days of movie rentals with this limited-time themed speakeasy taking over Melrose Avenue. The Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar experience includes everything you remember about choosing a movie pre-streaming, but also includes a full bar serving up delicious ‘90s themed-cocktails and more.
LA County reports 56 new COVID-related deaths over 4-day period
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported another 56 COVID-19-related deaths over a four-day period ending Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations ticked upward slightly. After a one-day delay in the release of weekend virus statistics caused by a processing error, the county Department of Public Health reported...
Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon closing this month
VERNON, Calif. (CNS) — The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day.
LA Council votes for relocation assistance for tenants after rent increases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. What You Need To Know. The ordinance contains an urgency clause, but will not...
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
