Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for safety, housing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration. Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing. Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach will offer new grant programs to help local business

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The city of Long Beach is taking a novel approach to help reduce homelessness. On Tuesday, the city rolled out a pair of grant programs to help small businesses stay afloat and business improvement districts to draw visitors in an effort to counter some of the negative effects of homeless individuals.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

South LA could see its 1st Costco — with adjacent affordable apartments

LOS ANGELES — Costco members who’ve long dreamed of being able to instantly transport jumbo packs of toilet paper to their homes could soon have that opportunity in South Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the real estate firm Thrive Living announced its plan to convert a five-acre site in Baldwin Village into a building that will include hundreds of apartments — and a Costco.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for youth mental health

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been awarded a five-year $2.5 million grant to train up to 190 pediatric residents to address the growing mental health crisis among children and youth, officials announced Monday. The project is designed to train the CHLA residents in the primary...
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds

Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noozhawk

Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households

CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers

The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
IRVINE, CA
signalscv.com

Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

