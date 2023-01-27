Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes for relocation assistance for tenants after rent increases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council gave preliminary approval Tuesday to an ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following rent increases of more than 10%. What You Need To Know. The ordinance contains an urgency clause, but will not...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County now accepting applications for $54 million in small business grants
LOS ANGELES — It’s been almost three years since COVID-19 began to wreak havoc on local businesses. Still, many of them are reeling from the effects of government-mandated shutdowns, worker shortages and, more recently, inflation. Now many of LA’s small and micro businesses can receive help from the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Mayor Bass announces deputy mayors for safety, housing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors Monday as she continues to build her administration. Guillermo Cespedes will serve as deputy mayor of community safety, and Jenna Hornstock will be deputy mayor of housing. Cespedes currently serves as head of the Department...
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach will offer new grant programs to help local business
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The city of Long Beach is taking a novel approach to help reduce homelessness. On Tuesday, the city rolled out a pair of grant programs to help small businesses stay afloat and business improvement districts to draw visitors in an effort to counter some of the negative effects of homeless individuals.
spectrumnews1.com
South LA could see its 1st Costco — with adjacent affordable apartments
LOS ANGELES — Costco members who’ve long dreamed of being able to instantly transport jumbo packs of toilet paper to their homes could soon have that opportunity in South Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the real estate firm Thrive Living announced its plan to convert a five-acre site in Baldwin Village into a building that will include hundreds of apartments — and a Costco.
spectrumnews1.com
CHLA awarded $2.5M grant for youth mental health
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been awarded a five-year $2.5 million grant to train up to 190 pediatric residents to address the growing mental health crisis among children and youth, officials announced Monday. The project is designed to train the CHLA residents in the primary...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
spectrumnews1.com
LAPD Chief Michel Moore appointed to 2nd term by police commission
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — On a unanimous vote, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore was appointed Tuesday to a second five-year term by the Board of Police Commissioners, but he is not expected to serve the full term. Moore, a 40-year veteran of the department, has served as...
Noozhawk
Ventura County Fairgrounds is Ripe For California Strawberry Festival
After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the California Strawberry Festival will return May 20-21 at a new venue, the Ventura County Fairgrounds. “We are thrilled to relaunch the California Strawberry Festival in 2023 at the Fairgrounds,” said Dean Kato, chair of the California Strawberry Festival Board of Directors.
Los Angeles County extends eviction moratorium, approves relief fund for landlords
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also establishing a $45 million relief fund for landlords.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Condé Nast names Arts District a top U.S. destination to visit in 2023
LOS ANGELES — The Arts District is a Los Angeles neighborhood that has grown over the years. Now, it is gaining national attention as Condé Nast named it one of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S. in 2023. A local chef and the CEO of...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
spectrumnews1.com
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Replacement Benefits Available for CalFresh Households
CalFresh recipients whose food was lost or destroyed during a series of winter storms from Jan. 7 to 12 have until Feb. 7 to report the loss resulting from this disaster and receive replacement benefits, according to the press release. Riverside County was granted permission to extend the normal reporting period from 10 to 30 days in disaster-impacted areas countywide that experienced power outages. The additional time allows CalFresh households affected by the recent winter storms a chance to assess their losses and recover as much as possible.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine Rocked by News of Ongoing FBI Investigation Connected to Attempted Bribery of Irvine City Councilmembers
The case of former Orange County Democratic Party Executive Director and political consultant Melahat Rafiei continued to roil Irvine politics this past week, as the press and public strained to figure out which former City Councilmembers Rafiei allegedly tried to bribe in 2018 while the current City Council grappled with the issue of starting its own investigation into Rafiei.
Family calls for state investigation after woman dies during childbirth at Inglewood hospital
The family of a woman who died during childbirth earlier this month in Inglewood is calling on the state to launch an independent investigation into her death.
signalscv.com
Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
