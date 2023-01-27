GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO