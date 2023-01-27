Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Leslie County’s Wyatt Ostrander signs with Centre
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County’s Wyatt Ostrander signed to play football and compete in track and field at Centre College. Ostrander had one rushing and six receiving touchdowns this season for the Eagles. He finished tenth in the triple jump and eighth in the pole vault at the KHSAA Class 1A State Track & Field Tournament.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands
GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
fox56news.com
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
wymt.com
New magistrate appointed to fill seat in Harlan County
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear appointed a new magistrate in Harlan County. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said he received an Executive Order from the governor Monday morning appointing Robert Leo Miller, of Harlan, to succeed Clark “Sparky” Middleton as District 1 Magistrate. Middleton died...
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital after milk truck crash in Southern Kentucky
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A messy situation in one Southern Kentucky county on Tuesday morning. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
WTVQ
Fisherman finds body near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
wymt.com
Two indicted in Rockcastle County infant death
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair in Mount Vernon were indicted Friday after an investigation into the death of a seven-month-old that stretches back to August 2022. KSP Detectives presented the case to the Rockcastle County Grand Jury, who returned indictments on the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten A. Durham of Mount Vernon, and her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old Johnathon K. Durbin of Mount Vernon.
fox56news.com
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water. What Kentuckians can do to protect...
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday. McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. If you have any information, you...
wymt.com
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
wymt.com
Missing woman found dead
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Coroner’s Office say they have located the body of Angelia Satterfield. Satterfield was last seen around noon on Jan. 23 at the Cumberland Fall State Resort Park. On Jan. 28, London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a...
wymt.com
Somerset man wins $500,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-Off
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man is several hundred thousand dollars richer after he won $500,000 playing a scratch off lottery ticket earlier this month. The man, who wished to remain anonymous, used the winnings from previous lottery tickets he purchased at Jay Gayatri in Bronston to buy a $20 Casino Millions Limited Edition Scratch-Off ticket.
wymt.com
COVID-19 cases up 20 percent in Kentucky River district, experts say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Pike and Wolfe Counties are listed as “high” on the COVID-19 community levels map. Kentucky River District Public Health Department Director Scott Lockard said they are seeing plenty of COVID-19 cases. ”We have COVID fatigue, we want to have life...
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
wymt.com
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Whitley County are asking for your help to find a woman that has triggered a Golden Alert. Angelia Satterfield, 48 was last seen around noon on Monday at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. She is white, 5′4″ and 161 pounds. She has brown...
wymt.com
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
Remains of more than 300 people unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center
Over 300 people's remains are unclaimed at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center according to the center's December 28 reports.
4 children identified in fatal Union County house fire
TBI officials say there were "multiple fatalities" in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.
wymt.com
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Alan Keck hosts town hall in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Somerset Mayor and Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky Alan Keck held a town hall in Williamsburg Tuesday night. The event started at 6:00 p.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center. Folks were invited to hear the Republican’s plan for Kentucky and to ask him...
