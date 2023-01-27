Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
Chicago’s Elections are Nonpartisan, But Lori Lightfoot Is Working to Cast Paul Vallas as a Republican
Chicago elections have been nonpartisan since 1999, but that has not stopped Mayor Lori Lightfoot from attempting to paint one of her biggest rivals — Paul Vallas — as a Republican, hoping to gain an edge in her bid for reelection. For weeks, Lightfoot has described Vallas as...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021
HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
CPD lieutenant acquitted in trial, accused of using excessive force with flashlight
Chicago Police Lieutenant Wilfredo Roman was acquitted of felony aggravated battery and official misconduct. He was accused of shoving a flashlight into the teen’s rear-end while arresting a teenager accused of carjacking.
Retired Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman: Poor training, abuse of power, and cruelty played roles in the death of Tyre Nichols
Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department and author of “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” joins John Williams to talk about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and how this incident showed a lack of training, abysmal decision making, abuse of power, and cruelty […]
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case
CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot criticized for viral dancing video amid rising crime rates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire for posting a video of herself dancing in the streets during a Lunar New Year parade over the weekend, with several critics slamming her for the city's crime rates that have steadily increased throughout her term. Lightfoot posted a video on Twitter...
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
fox32chicago.com
Jussie Smollett given more time to file appeal brief, but court warns 'no further extension will be granted'
CHICAGO - A state appeals court on Monday granted a request by Jussie Smollett’s defense lawyers for a fifth extension to file their initial argument, but warned it would be the last time. "A fifth motion for more time to file an opening brief, particularly by the defendant in...
fox32chicago.com
$99K awarded to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
CHICAGO - A federal jury has ordered the CTA to pay $99,000 to a Black electrician who claimed he faced retaliation at work — including a noose hung at a rail garage — after he complained of racial discrimination. Lasona McKinney filed his complaint in October of 2018,...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop falsely reported his car stolen 44 times to beat traffic tickets, prosecutors say
A Chicago police officer falsely reported that his personal car had been stolen 44 times since 2009 to avoid paying parking and automated traffic tickets, officials said Tuesday. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, made more than $145,000 as a Chicago cop in 2021 and retired this month, according to public records. He...
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: How much could race impact candidates' chances?
Data from the census done every 10 years shows how Chicago's population has shifted.
Illinois school district worker accused of taking $1.5 million in chicken wings: report
A food service director at a school district near Chicago, Illinois was arrested for allegedly stealing over $1.5 million worth of food from the district, mostly chicken wings.
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
CHICAGO READER
South Asians are helping build Chicago’s progressive movement
Somebody organized Mueze Bawany’s mom. He doesn’t know who it was — maybe Matt Ginsberg-Jaeckle, a longtime community organizer who had been trying to convince Bawany to run for alderperson of the 50th Ward. Bawany and his family immigrated to Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood from Pakistan when...
depauliaonline.com
Lightfoot faces uphill battle in reelection campaign
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a steep hill to climb if she hopes to win re-election this February. Lightfoot became the first Black woman and the first openly gay elected mayor of Chicago with her 2019 runoff victory against Tony Preckwinkle. Now, early election forecasts see Lightfoot as an underdog...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Chicago's Ford City neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint on Jan. 14 in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to police. He...
oakpark.com
Oak Park investigating fatal shooting of Chicago man
Oak Park police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man from Chicago who was killed early Saturday morning near Chicago Avenue and Lombard Avenue. Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailant. The victim, Rayshawn Hudgins of the 6400 block of South Seeley Avenue in Chicago, was...
