San Diego, CA

San Diego State viewed as having an "easy case for Pac-12 expansion"

By Kevin Borba
 3 days ago

With the two Los Angeles schools leaving the Pac-12 many are tabbing San Diego State as the perfect replacement

Losing USC and UCLA came out of nowhere for the Pac-12, and honestly still might have some people in shock.

The realignment rumors have run rampant since their departure with teams such as UNLV, SMU, Fresno State, Boise State, and most importantly San Diego State all being tossed around as potential fits. Of all the programs that have had their name mentioned in these rumors, San Diego State from the beginning, has had the best case to make the jump from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

According to CBS Sports ' Dennis Dodd their case only got stronger thanks to the building of their amazing new stadium, and the fact that they are now the only school in Southern California that plays FBS football. Something that San Diego State's Director of Athletics, JD Wicker emphasized to Dodd saying:

"We basically went from, 'Hey, you're doing a good job. Your break is coming,' to, 'You're the only team in Southern California that plays FBS football that isn't in the Big Ten,'"

Now San Diego State has always been the "next in line program" but it seemed like they were in a line that kept having delays or was having to scoot back. The perspective of them joining the Pac-12 has gone from it's a long shot depending on whether the conference wants to or not to now seeming much more certain as Dodd was told by one source:

"It's not an if , it's a when," said a high-ranking industry source regarding SDSU's future opportunity to join the Pac-12.

Something that should excite that program, but also something they will have to continue to wait in the dark for, as the Pac-12 is hammering down their media rights deal. A deal that CBS Sports was told is expected to be made in the first quarter of 2023 with Amazon (or another streaming service) and ESPN.

Just know when that deal comes for the Pac-12, it likely also means that Pac-12 membership will most likely come for San Diego State.

San Francisco, CA
