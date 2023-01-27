Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Android Headlines
How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023
Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
The market is headed for a 'tinderbox-timebomb' that will be worse than the 1929 crash, Black Swan fund manager says
Brace for a recession and stock market crash akin to 1929, Universa Investments warned in a client note. The hedge fund is advised by author and market expert Nassim Taleb. The fund has long-predicted a financial crash, and warned that rising debt levels posed a "timebomb". Get ready for a...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
binbits.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”
Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
Jeremy Grantham warns of a massive stock market crash and highlights what to own in his 2023 outlook. Here are the 7 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham warned investors of the potential for a big stock market crash later this year. The co-founder of GMO said the stock market bubble was entering its "final phase" and outlined what to own during the potential volatility. Here are the seven best quotes from Grantham's 2023 stock market...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Crypto Analyst Dives Into Bitcoin and Ethereum, Says Two Altcoins Are ‘Going Through the Roof’
A widely followed crypto analyst says the next “massive cycle” for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) is only beginning. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 646,700 Twitter followers that we’ll all be laughing at current BTC and ETH prices in just a few short years.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Surges 204% in Just One Month, Votes To Burn Nearly 5,000,000,000,000 Tokens
One of Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) biggest rivals just voted to burn nearly 5 trillion of its tokens, which is about half of its total supply. Floki (FLOKI) is a Dogecoin (DOGE) and SHIB competitor that was created when tech mogul and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk said he was naming his puppy “Floki.”
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
