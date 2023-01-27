ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
binbits.com

Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”

Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

