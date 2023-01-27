Read full article on original website
Ford Makes 2 of the Best Compact Pickup Trucks of 2023
The Ford Maverick and Ranger are both great small trucks. U.S. News named both on its list of 'Best Compact Pickup Trucks'. The post Ford Makes 2 of the Best Compact Pickup Trucks of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
LEAKED: Here’s the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor in America
The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor was spotted in America! see what to expect with the new Ford Ranger Raptor and when it will debut. The post LEAKED: Here’s the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor in America appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Used Sedans That Can Last Over 200,000 Miles and Beyond
If you're shopping for a good used sedan that's sure to last you many years and miles, check out these five examples. The post 5 Used Sedans That Can Last Over 200,000 Miles and Beyond appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Best Used Cars to Buy Under $10,000 in 2023?
I hope you're ok with buying a used sedan. The post What Are the Best Used Cars to Buy Under $10,000 in 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars?
See which Japanese automotive brand offers cheaper models: Is it Toyota or Honda? We also cover other differences between the two car brands. The post What’s Cheaper: Toyota or Honda Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Check Engine Light On? You Can Find Out the Code For Free
Everyone has gotten the Check Engine light. But did you know that you don't have to pay to find out what it means. You can do it for free. The post Check Engine Light On? You Can Find Out the Code For Free appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Major Downside
The 2023 Toyota RAV4 is a top-selling SUV with a bit of a blemish. The post The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Major Downside appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 of the Worst Trucks Ranks High for Reliability; Which Truck Is It?
One of the most reliable trucks has such low sales its about to be discontinued? Which truck is it? The post 1 of the Worst Trucks Ranks High for Reliability; Which Truck Is It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Most Reliable Nissan Models
Reliability is important when choosing your next car. Here are the most reliable Nissan models you should consider. The post 4 Most Reliable Nissan Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023
Used SUVs are pretty popular. Which ones should you look at if your budget is $15,000? The post 3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Honda is known for its reliability. Here are 5 Hondas that have the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Hondas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Maverick Is Better Than F-150 in 1 Big Way
The high gas mileage of the 2023 Ford Maverick, especially for its hybrid powertrain, gives it an edge over the 2023 Ford F-150. The post 2023 Ford Maverick Is Better Than F-150 in 1 Big Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Midsize Trucks for the Money That Will Run Past 200,000 Miles
The best midsize trucks for the money are the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, Honda Ridgeline, and the Chevrolet Colorado. The post The Best Midsize Trucks for the Money That Will Run Past 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
